Georgia softball has rounded out its full coaching staff for the 2023-2024 season.
On Thursday, July 6, head softball coach Tony Baldwin announced the hiring of new assistant coach Amber Freeman.
“We are incredibly excited to add Amber to our coaching staff,” Baldwin said. “She is going to be a great fit for our student-athletes and our program. She is an investor in people, she is a communicator, and she is a tremendous coach. We are thankful for our administration’s commitment to our program to be able to add a coach like Amber to our staff. We’re excited to get her to Athens!”
Freeman, the former Arizona State catcher, joins the Bulldogs after a season with California. Freeman coached the Golden Bears’ pitchers and was a part of their 35-21-1 record in 2023 and an NCAA Tournament run in the same season.
Freeman worked directly with top Cal pitcher Anna Reimers and helped lead her to a solid ERA of 2.86 and a 10-2 record.
However, despite her experience coaching Cal’s pitchers, Freeman will work with Georgia’s hitters and catchers, a position she’s more familiar with.
The former catcher played with Arizona State from 2012 to 2015 and was an NFCA All-American her final three seasons. Additionally, Freeman was named the 2013 Pac-12 Player of the Year.
Freeman is fourth in Sun Devil history with 56 career home runs and is fifth in career RBIs and doubles with 197 and 46, respectively. Freeman sat above a .400 batting average consistently during her time in Arizona. Her 2015 batting average of .436 still ranks fifth in single-season history for players that at least tallied 75 at-bats.
Freeman also had playing experience with USA Softball. She was a silver medalist in the 2013 World Cup, where she batted .333, hit two home runs and drove in four RBIs. Freeman was also an ISF Junior World Champion in 2011 and a 2010 Pan American U-18 gold medalist.
Freeman was selected as the 11th overall pick by the USSSA Pride in the National Pro Fastpitch league — the precursor to the Women’s Professional Fastpitch league. Freeman only lasted one season with the team and, a few years later, the two-time Academic All-American earned her Masters of Arts in Elementary Education.
Freeman’s hiring completes Baldwin’s staff for the 2024 season. After a 42-15 overall record and an appearance in the NCAA Super Regional, time will tell if Freeman’s addition can help take the team over the top.
“I’m so excited to be joining an amazing staff here at Georgia,” Freeman said. “This program has a tradition of excellence that I can’t wait to be a part of. I can’t thank Coach Baldwin and the University enough for giving me this opportunity. I hope to come in and make a positive impact on these student-athletes and help this program accomplish the goal of competing for a National Championship. Go Dawgs!”