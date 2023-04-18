On Sunday, April 16, the No. 12 Georgia baseball team defeated the No. 15 Florida Gators at the Katie Seashole Pressly Softball Stadium in an 8-2 victory. The stadium was sold out for the first time in program history this weekend.
It was a three home run day for the Bulldogs, two of which came from Jayda Kearney. In the top of the seventh inning, Kearney solidified the win for Georgia with a homer to left center field, her second home run of the game, third of the weekend and 17th of the season.
Kearney’s other home run came in the top of the third inning. She launched one to center field, allowing Sara Mosley to score, doubling Georgia’s lead, 4-0. Mosley had gotten the first home run of the game, getting the scoring started at the top of the first.
In the top of the second inning, Sydney Chambley grounded out to shortstop allowing Sydney Kuma, who hit the first home run of the series, to advance to third base. This set Georgia up well with a runner in scoring position and only one out.
Freshman Marisa Miller, saw an opportunity and singled down the left field line, allowing Kuma to run home and widen Georgia’s lead, 2-0.
Madison Kerpics had an excellent performance given her pitching shutout in the first four innings, allowing just two hits. However, Kerpics in the fifth inning, while she was still on the mound, loaded the bases with three walks. She was taken out, finishing the game with four strikeouts.
Shelby Walters entered into the game, and, while she allowed two runners to score on a base hit to right field, she got the final out to get the Bulldogs out of the inning. She kept the Gators scoreless from the rest of the game, earning herself a save.
The sixth inning was nerve-wracking for both teams. Florida infielder Skylar Wallace had her first error of the game, second error of the weekend and fifth error of the year. Chambley reached fielder’s choice and the bases were loaded for the Bulldogs.
Miller singled to left field, Chambley ran to second, Jaydyn Goodwin ran to third, as Hayley Eaton scored unearned. Ellie Armistead came in and hit a double to center field, allowing Miller to advance to third and Chambley and Goodwin to run home, expanding the lead to 7-2. Kearney’s solo shot in the seventh brought the final score to 8-2.
Georgia dominated by only giving up two runs and putting up eight. While Georgia took game three, Florida won the series.
The Bulldogs head home to play USC Upstate at the Turner Softball Stadium in Athens on Wednesday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m.