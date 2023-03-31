Georgia softball concluded its two-game series against Mississippi State with 3-0 and 10-0 victories this past weekend, with the third and final game of the series being canceled due to rain. The pair of wins bring Georgia softball to 27-6 overall, continuing a nine-game win streak, a season best for the Bulldogs. In conference play, Georgia stands at 7-1, fueled by a seven-straight conference win streak – the longest for Georgia since 2010.
In Saturday’s 10-0 victory, graduate transfer pitcher Shelby Walters pitched a five-inning no-hitter, the first for Georgia against an SEC opponent since 2009.She was promptly deemed SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week and shared the title with Auburn softball pitcher Maddie Penta.
Junior outfielder Jayda Kearney got in on the SEC success as well, being announced as the Conference Player of the Week after hitting .571 in the series and going 4-for-7, with two home runs Saturday.
Kearney’s two were joined by home runs by senior Sara Mosley, senior Sydney Kuma and freshman Jaydyn Goodwin. Each totaled five home runs on Saturday — another season-best for the Bulldogs.
“I thought we did a really good job of commanding the strike zone,” head coach Tony Baldwin said. “When we can do that, we can be pretty good. Today was a testament to that. Danielle Gibson Whorton has been doing an unbelievable job with the hitters. They've been working their tail off getting in some extra detail work, and it's starting to pay off.”
Walter’s historic success on the mound paired incredibly well with Georgia’s offensive dominance. In just five innings, Walters faced 16 batters, striking out two and throwing 58 pitches for the game.
"Outstanding! I think that pretty much sums it up,” Baldwin said of Walter’s performance. “She was in command. She was getting the ball to both sides of the plate. When she's doing that, she can be a handful. The velocity was really good. I thought she was sharp. Wednesday night, I thought she was almost too fresh. The stuff was really good. She just wasn't commanding it. Today, it was on point right from the first pitch, and I'm proud of the way the defense responded behind her. They made a lot of good plays."
Amidst the all-time showings and award-worthy performances, Friday’s 3-0 squeeze victory established Georgia’s ability to survive and fight as opposed to Saturday’s dominance.
Madison Kerpics was on the mound for the majority of the game for the Bulldogs, striking out five Mississippi State batters with two walks and allowing just three hits.
Walters took over for Kerpics in the top of the seventh inning after Mississippi State attempted a seventh inning rally, moving two batters into scoring position with just one out. Mississippi State was able to load the bases after a bunt by senior Brylie St. Clair, with three runs that could have tied the game if scored.
However, in just seven pitches, Walters quickly closed the game and earned the save, forcing a fly out to center field and a force out to second base to allow the Bulldogs to solidify their three-run lead.
Sophomore transfer Dallis Goodnight headlined Friday’s offensive efforts, going 4-for-4 and adding a run and RBI. Goodnight accounted for half of Georgia’s hits in the game, with the other four coming from Kearney, sophomore Lyndi Rae Davis, senior Sydney Chambley, and Kuma.
“Our team learned to fight early. Credit to Stanford,” Baldwin said. “They came in and kind of punched us in the mouth, and then Charlotte did the same thing. That weekend was a little bit of a gut check. Since that time, we've responded well. I think we have a tough team, and resilient team. Madison [Kerpics] and Shelby [Walters] have worked really well together, and that's been a big difference in winning some of these close games the last few weekends."
After the strength Georgia displayed over the course of the weekend, the Bulldogs broke the top-ten of ESPN and USA Softball’s Collegiate Top 25 poll, sliding in to no. 10 in the rankings, announced on Tuesday.
Next, Georgia will look to build upon its conference play win streak, hosting Kentucky for a three-game series from April 1-3 at Jack Turner Stadium.