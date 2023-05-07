No. 11 Georgia softball opened its final series of the regular season with a 3-1 win over conference opponent No. 15 LSU.
After taking the lead in the top of the third, Georgia added on two runs thanks to senior Jaiden Fields and sophomore Dallis Goodnight. Georgia’s infield consistently defended its lead, limiting LSU to just one run and eight hits.
With the Bulldogs’ first win at Tiger Park since 2014, their record improves to 39-10 and 16-5 in conference play. The win also guarantees Georgia the No. 2 seed — at minimum — for the upcoming SEC Tournament in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
After starting late due to a weather delay, both teams were caught in a stalemate of runless innings until the top of the third.
With two outs and empty bases, senior Sara Mosley homered to left field on a full count, ending the drought for the Bulldogs.
LSU responded with a single and sacrifice bunt to move Danieca Coffey into scoring position. However, freshman outfielder Jaydyn Goodwin forced the third out, catching a fly foul ball sent to left field. The out denied LSU the chance to tie it up, leaving two runners on base.
Continuing Georgia’s momentum in the top of the fourth, junior Sydney Chambley walked, stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball. Fields, who had flied out in her earlier at bat, adjusted and singled to center field to score Chambley. Georgia’s third run of the game came once Goodnight hit a sacrifice fly deep into center field, bringing Fields home.
Pitcher Madison Kerpics was the key to the Bulldogs’ ability to preserve their lead. Through 97 pitches, she influenced seven fly outs, 10 ground outs and had three strikeouts, not walking a single batter. Her performance pushed her record to 17-5 overall.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, graduate transfer Shelby Walters relieved Kerpics with two outs and a runner on first. Walters faced LSU’s Taylor Pleasants, who she struck out in six pitches to solidify the Georgia win.
The strikeout counted as Walters’ seventh save of the season, tying with the single-season saves record set by Kasi Carroll in 2005.
After game two of the series was rained out, it was rescheduled for a doubleheader on Sunday, May 7 with the first game starting at 1 p.m.