The Georgia softball team had two tough losses against LSU on Sunday, May 7, at Tiger Park.
The team took a double hit, losing in both matches of the doubleheader, 2-1 and 9-1. Despite the struggle to finish out their regular season strong, Georgia finished in second place in the SEC after clinching that position in game one of the three game series.
Senior Sydney Kuma, graduate student pitcher Shelby Walters and sophomore Dallis Goodnight produced great plays in an effort to push the team to success. In the first match, Kuma brought the heat at the top of the seventh inning, as she made her 11th home run of the season. Walters, who started in the first game of the day, supported the team’s defense with three strikeouts and one walk. Goodnight helped Georgia in the second match through a score on a wild pitch.
From the first to third inning of the first match, Georgia and LSU went back and forth with attempts to score. In the bottom of the fourth inning, LSU scored two runs. The teams went back to scoreless innings until Kuma’s play in the seventh inning. However, no one else could produce any offense through the rest of the game, resulting in a final score of 2-1.
In the second game of the day, Georgia struggled. Junior pitcher Madison Kerpics had a rough day on the mound, as six runs on six hits happened on her watch.
Sophomore pitcher Kylie Macy tried to redeem the Bulldogs, but still allowed three runs on six hits. In addition to their defense, the offense strived to rebound from their previous fall against the Tigers, but ultimately couldn’t, totaling only six hits. Only one run was scored by Goodnight in the top of first.
LSU scored multiple runs in the first, third and fifth innings, including a four-run fifth inning. The game finished in six innings with Georgia taking its second loss of the day.
Georgia now looks towards the postseason, with the SEC softball tournament at Bogle Park, Fayetteville, Arkansas up first. Georgia earned a first round bye and will play the winner of either Texas A&M or South Carolina on Thursday, May 11.