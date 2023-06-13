Through the summer months, The Red & Black sports desk will recap games or series' that did not receive full coverage in season. First up is Georgia softball's performance in the Athens Regional that ran from May 19 through May 21.
After an unexpected exit in the SEC tournament, No. 14 Georgia softball returned to its signature offensive dominance, going 3-0 in the Athens Regional.
The Bulldogs’ record improved to 42-13 on the season, ahead of their 12th NCAA Super Regional appearance in program history.
Georgia made the most of the extra rest following the SEC tournament, flexing a polished postseason form that included two run rule wins, a no-hitter and eleven total home runs.
"I'm just proud of the way that we came out and competed right at the beginning,” head coach Tony Baldwin said. “I feel like it's been forever since we played a game, but we've had some really good practices. I thought they carried that into that first inning there in particular, and we started off really sharp with the bats.”
In the week leading up to the 12th NCAA Regional held in Athens, six Bulldogs earned All-SEC honors and five earned NFCA honors. Despite the recognition, preparation and addressing past offensive struggles took the forefront of the teams’ focus.
“We worked our butts off this week in practice,” senior Sara Mosley said. “We had a hard week of practice and that's just paying off, and we've just been so excited to play.”
Game One: UGA- 12, NCCU- 0
In the first meeting between the two teams, Georgia welcomed North Carolina Central to the Classic City with a 12-0 run rule victory.
The Bulldog offense exploded in the first inning, reaching twelve runs from a combination of RBI singles, an RBI double, and two home runs from junior Sydney Chambley and freshman Jaydyn Goodwin.
"I think something that we value is trusting our training and just going in the game and having fun and letting what we've worked so hard to do, just kind of letting it rip and come out naturally,” Chambley said.
Chambley, Mosley and sophomore Dallis Goodnight led the team with two hits each.
Georgia’s pitching staff denied the Eagles the opportunity to respond, throwing the fourth no-hitter in Georgia NCAA Tournament History, and its first since now-assistant coach Chelsea Wilkinson did it in 2014.
Graduate transfer Shelby Walters, junior Madison Kerpics, junior Riley Orcutt and sophomore Kylie Macy all shared time at the mound and struck out a combined seven batters.
Game Two: UGA- 8, VT- 3
Georgia’s offense continued to roll in day two of the Athens Regional, producing four home runs to put away the Hokies.
After Goodwin got the first Bulldog run on board with a homer in the bottom of the third inning, senior Sydney Kuma kicked off a scoring outburst with an RBI double to right center in the fourth. Chambley, senior Jayda Kearney and Mosley all followed up with homers to increase Georgia’s lead to six.
The Hokies' sole source of offense was designated player Emma Ritter, who homered in the top of the fourth to add two runs for Virginia Tech and had a sacrifice RBI in the top of the sixth.
Kerpics started on the mound for Georgia and pitched five innings. Kerpics struck out one batter and allowed four hits and two earned runs.
“I thought Chelsea [Wilkinson] and Madison [Kerpics] were really on point, a lot of soft contact,” Baldwin said. “Didn't get as many swing and misses as [Kerpics] might normally, but I thought she commanded the ball really well.”
Walters relieved Kerpics for the remaining two innings of the game. She struck out one batter, and gave up two hits and one earned run.
Game Three: UGA- 12, VT- 3
In the finale of the Athens Regional, the Bulldogs put away the Hokies for the second and final time, run-ruling them in six innings.
“Shelby [Walters] was a battler out there and really controlled the game,” Baldwin said. “Our offense was clicking and just strung together some good at-bats. Sydney [Chambley] this weekend has been, I would say, 14 weeks in the making, but we'll take it."
Chambley shined once again on offense, homering in the first and third innings. She led her team with four hits for the game and finished 7-for-9 for the weekend with four home runs and 13 runs scored.
Georgia produced 13 hits, with nine different Bulldogs getting runs on the board. Goodwin and sophomore Lyndi Rae Davis homered in addition to Chambley.
By the top of the sixth inning, the Bulldogs had assumed a 10-run lead, reaching the run rule.
Walters returned to start on the mound, pitching all six innings. She struck out five batters, walked none, and allowed five hits and three runs.