Georgia softball dominated Mercer in its final homestand of the 2023 season, putting on an offensive showcase by reaching double-digits in both runs and hits, including five home runs for the night in its 13-1 mercy rule win over the Bears.
“I thought we came out and competed well,” head coach Tony Baldwin said. “We had a really good mindset. We were disciplined in the batter’s box with what we swung at, and then we just put good swings on it.”
The resounding win concludes Georgia’s home record at 26-6, and increases Georgia’s win streak to six games – five of which have been consecutive home games. The No. 11 Bulldogs move to 38-10 for the season.
Sophomore Dallis Goodnight led the way for the Bulldogs. She went 2-2 and earned her first career home run as a Bulldog with a solo shot to right field in the bottom of the third. Their bats made easy work of the Bears’ pitching staff.
Mercer featured three different pitchers in the circle, but were unable to stand in the way of Georgia’s home run momentum. By the top of the third inning, Georgia had already assumed the 8-0 lead required to enforce the SEC mercy rule.
Georgia’s bats found a hole in left center field, seemingly favoring that spot, as three out of Georgia’s five home runs all went well over the left center fence.
Senior Sara Mosley went 3-3 for the night, with three RBIs and three hits – one of which was a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning. Senior Sydney Kuma, just three batters later, launched another two-run homer to left center. After Goodnight’s home run, senior Jayda Kearney increased her team-high home run count to 18 with a two-run homer to center field in the bottom of the third inning. Junior Sydney Chambley added a two-run homer to left center the next inning.
Despite having a slow pregame batting practice, Georgia’s bats were ready by the first inning.
“I thought we were a little lethargic in our pregame [batting practice],” Baldwin said. “But that goes to show that sometimes the pregame is really just preparation for the game. We used it accordingly.”
Georgia featured four different pitchers on the mound, giving SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week and starter Shelby Walters time to rest after she pitched two shutout innings. Junior Madison Kerpics, sophomore Kylie Macy and freshman Destin Howard each pitched in the remaining innings, pitching one each.
Next, the Bulldogs get to take some time off and resume play with their final series of the season against conference opponent LSU from May 5-7. LSU is ranked No. 5 in the SEC with a 10-8 record and is ranked No. 13 overall.