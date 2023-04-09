The Georgia softball team was unable to sweep the series against the No. 8 ranked Arkansas, losing 4-3 in game three.
With a 4-0 series clinching win the night before, the Bulldogs dropped the final game of their series against the Razorbacks following a walk-off homerun.
Cylie Halvorson walked it off for Arkansas with a one-out solo home run. Arkansas’ Hannah Gammill had a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning. The one-out solo shot tied the game at 3-3 headed into the seventh inning.
While the Razorbacks eventually caught up and took the win, the Bulldogs quickly gained momentum at the start of the game.
In the first inning, leadoff hitter Dallis Goodnight plugged the right-center gap and stopped at third to give her an early triple and get the Bulldogs rolling early. Sara Mosley drove Goodnight home for her first RBI of the night with a sacrifice fly to left field, putting the Bulldogs up 1-0.
After a couple of free base runners, Goodnight punched in another RBI to extend the Bulldogs lead to 2-0 in the second inning.
In the third inning, Jayda Kearney led off with a base hit to center field, was bunted onto second and then took third on a wild pitch. Lyndi Rae Davis drove a single shortly after, finding the hole at short and giving her an RBI by driving in Kearney. Georgia led 3-0.
Shelby Walters made her second start of the series. She kept Arkansas scoreless for three full innings and totaled a strikeout, however the game shifted in the fourth inning.
The Bulldogs were held to their first scoreless inning while the Razorbacks cut the lead to one. Reagan Johnson got things going for the Razorbacks with a two-run single to make the score 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth.
Kylie Macy entered into the game for Walters and got Georgia out of the inning. She would ultimately get the loss, despite five strikeouts. She kept Arkansas scoreless in the fifth inning, but allowed the two solo shots in the sixth and seventh innings.
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, went scoreless from the fourth inning onward. With the Bulldogs needing a run in the seventh, an inning-ending double play thwarted their final chance to pull ahead.
Georgia continues its season next Wednesday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. against Georgia Southern returning home to Turner Softball Stadium.