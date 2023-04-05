Georgia softball closed out its conference series against No. 16 Kentucky 2-1, after dropping the final game of the series with a 4-0 loss. The SEC series victory is Georgia’s fourth of the season, but came at the cost of snapping its 11-game win streak.
With the series concluded, the Bulldogs remain at 29-7 overall, and 9-2 in conference play.
"It was a disappointing outcome,” Georgia head coach Tony Baldwin said. “It was a game where we just kept shooting ourselves in the foot and we didn't get enough going on offense to offset it. Their shortstop made some of the deciding plays in the game. She made a couple outstanding plays, she drove in a couple of their big runs, and that's why she's one of the best players in the conference and in the country.”
Kentucky’s infielder Erin Coffel contributed to half of the team’s runs. In the top of the third inning, Coffel hit a single to left field, driving in a run. In the top of the fifth inning, Coffel walked and scored an unearned run after a sacrifice fly to center field.
Three Bulldogs took turns at the mound for Georgia, with junior Madison Kerpics getting the start. Kerpics pitched until replaced midway through the top of the fourth, walking 5 out of the 16 batters she faced and striking out one.
Graduate Shelby Walters relieved Kerpics, but her time on the mound only lasted an inning. With Walters on the mound, Kentucky went on a rally in the fifth-inning, scoring three runs.
Up just 1-0, the Wildcats moved runners to first and second from a steal by Vanessa Nesby and Coffel’s walk. With Rylea Smith up to bat, the Bulldogs gave up a costly fielding error in left field, which allowed for Nesby to reach home, unearned.
After Kentucky forced an RBI off of a sacrifice fly to center field, Coffel scored, but errors plagued Georgia once more. With two outs and Kentucky’s Grace Lorsung up to bat, Georgia gave up a fielding error at third base, allowing Smith to score.
After Kentucky put up three runs in the inning, Georgia brought sophomore pitcher Kylie Macy in for damage control. On her third batter faced, Macy struck out a Kentucky batter and turned the inning over.
Georgia’s bats failed to cover the distance that Kentucky gained in the fifth inning, as the team had just three hits in the game.
However with the series win, Georgia moved up to No. 8 in the ESPN/USA Softball polls. Additionally, Georgia is now just one win behind Tennessee in conference standings, who holds first place with a 10-2 conference record.
Next, the Bulldogs continue conference play in a three-game series on the road in Fayetteville, Arkansas from April 6 to April 8 to face the Razorbacks. They are currently 8-4 in conference standings, sitting at No. 3, behind the Bulldogs.