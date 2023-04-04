The No. 15 ranked Georgia Bulldogs softball team outlasted the No. 16 ranked Kentucky Wildcats in a close 4-3 thriller.
The Wildcats got on the board first in the top of the third inning with two runs before the Bulldogs would respond with three homers in a big fourth inning.
Georgia junior Jayda Kearney set the tone early in the inning with a leadoff home run to right field. The home run was Kearney's 13th home run of the season and put Georgia on the board.
With momentum back on their side, the Bulldogs’ sophomore Lyndi Rae Davis stepped up to the plate and hammered one deep to right field for a solo home run to tie the game 2-2. One batter later, senior Sydney Kuma smoked one to right-center field to put the Bulldogs up 3-2.
Despite the Bulldogs showing off their batting power, head coach Tony Baldwin highlighted that it was far from a perfect performance from his team.
“I thought we were super resilient tonight, obviously we didn't perform our best, we didn't make some of the plays that we would like to make,” Baldwin said. “But at the end of the day, it's not a game of perfection. It's a game of figuring it out and how do you get to the end of the game with one more run than them and we got that done tonight.”
Later in the bottom of the fifth inning, Georgia junior Ellie Armistead chopped one between Kentucky’s third baseman and shortstop for a single. Georgia sophomore Dallis Goodnight then laid down a perfect bunt to advance Armistead to second and also beat out the throw to be safe at first.
After Georgia senior Sara Mosley advanced both runners up a base with a ground out, Kearney brought home Armistead with a sacrifice fly-out to left field, extending the lead to 4-2.
Kentucky did not go away without a fight. In the sixth inning, Kentucky senior Rylea Smith smoked one down the right field line, allowing the runner to advance all the way to home from first base.
With a narrow lead of one run, the Bulldogs faced a threatening seventh inning with two Wildcat base runners on second and first with one out. Junior pitcher Madison Kerpics entered the game and struck out the batter for the final out of the game to close the game out for the Bulldogs.
Georgia faced the No. 16 ranked Kentucky Wildcats again on Monday, April 3 with the series already locked up.