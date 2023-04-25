No. 12 Georgia escaped with a 2-1 win in its final home conference series opener at home against South Carolina.
While junior shortstop Ellie Armistead rounded out Georgia’s lineup in the ninth spot, she factored heavily into Georgia’s win. Armistead hit the defining RBI single in the bottom of the second, and stole home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning to give Georgia its only two runs of the game.
Georgia returned to Jack Turner Stadium with a season-high crowd of 2,087 – the fourth-largest attendance number in program history. The home opener win lifts Georgia’s record to 35-10 and 13-5 in conference play.
“I'm really proud of our team,” Georgia head coach Tony Baldwin said. “It was a great atmosphere. We talk about these SEC weekends as being like a Super Regional, and tonight really had that feel. Their pitcher is just tremendous. It was a great crowd. I thought we competed really well.”
The low-scoring game was a reflection of the pitching performances put on by both teams. For Georgia, junior right-handed pitcher Madison Kerpics started once more. She struck out four batters, walked two and allowed three hits. In her 23rd start in the circle, Kerpics improved her record to 14-5.
“I thought Madison [Kerpics] made some of her best pitches with runners in scoring position and really buckled down and did well,” Baldwin said. “Shelby [Walters] came in and commanded the ball really well, and we made some really good plays on defense where we needed them.”
Kerpics was relieved by graduate transfer Shelby Walters, who earned her fifth save after entering in the top of the sixth inning. Walters gave up one run in the top of the sixth, however it counted against Kerpics’ total, as she allowed the runner on base. Walters got the Bulldogs out of the sixth and then, in the seventh inning, she forced a strike out, pop up and ground out to finish off the Gamecocks.
Pitcher Donnie Gobourne was on the mound for all six innings for the Gamecocks. She struck out five batters, walked three and held the Bulldogs to five hits in 103 pitches. The loss pushes her record to 8-3.
In her first season in the SEC, the transfer senior is tied for No. 5 in the conference for most batters struck out. Gobourne was drafted 17th overall by the Oklahoma City Spark in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch 2023 draft Monday, April 17.
Pitching power muted Georgia and South Carolina’s offenses, with both teams reaching just five hits each. South Carolina left a total of eight batters on base, while Georgia left six.
The teams return to Jack Turner Stadium for game two of the conference series on Saturday, April 22 at 12 p.m. on SEC Network.