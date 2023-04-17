The No. 9 ranked Georgia softball team fell to the No.15 ranked Florida 13-4 through six-innings.
Florida got on the scoreboard quickly with a solo home run by redshirt junior Skylar Wallace in the first inning. One inning later, Florida added three more runs off an RBI groundout and a two-run home run to extend the lead to 4-0.
Florida took this early lead and ran with it for the rest of the game, steadily adding to the lead inning by inning. In the fourth, Wallace smoked one down the middle of the field for her fourth RBI of the game. Florida sophomore Kendra Falby grounded one to shortstop, but Georgia junior Ellie Armisteadbobbled the ball, allowing a Florida baserunner to score from third, making the score 6-0.
The Bulldogs eventually got on the scoreboard in the fifth inning.Armistead bunted one back to the mound and got to first base for an infield hit. One batter later, Armistead advanced to second on a groundout. Senior Sara Mosley earned a walk, which put runners on first and second base with one out. Junior Jayda Kearney walked up to the plate and smoked one to left-centerfield and split the gap between the two outfielders. The double by Kearney brought in two runs and provided a much-needed pulse for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs were not done yet in the fifth inning. Redshirt senior Jaiden Fields cracked one to right-centerfield all the way to the wall to bring in Kearney from second, shrinking the lead to 6-3.
The double by Fields was followed up with a hard-hit grounder by sophomore Lyndi Rae Davis. The hit managed to narrowly get past the Florida second baseman and split in between the two Florida outfielders to bring in the runner from second to make it 6-4.
Despite the big fifth inning from Georgia, Florida completely took the game over later in the bottom fifth and sixth innings, shutting out Georgia the rest of the match. In the bottom of the fifth, Florida responded with two more runs to extend its lead to 8-4. In the sixth inning, the team got a six-run lead thanks to a two-run single. That was then followed up with a three-run home run by Florida to close the game out.
Despite the loss, it was encouraging to see that the Bulldogs were still making contact. All seven hits came from a different Bulldog, but it wasn’t enough to net a win.
The Bulldogs faced the Gators once again in game two of the series on Saturday, April 15th.