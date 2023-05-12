The second-seeded Bulldogs fell 2-1 to 10th-seeded South Carolina in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The game went into an extra eighth inning after finishing with a 1-1 draw in the seventh.
After Georgia swept South Carolina 3-0 in its three-game series in April, the two teams met in the tournament in the second round, as Georgia received a bye for the first round. South Carolina defeated seventh-seeded Texas A&M 1-0 in extra innings to advance.
The loss moves the Bulldogs to 39-13 overall, furthering the losing streak begun by their doubleheader-loss to LSU at the end of the regular season.
Tied 1-1 in the top of the eighth inning, with two outs on the board, South Carolina shortstop Brooke Blankenship singled to the right field, scoring Emma Sellers who was positioned at second.
Down 2-1, the Bulldogs opened the bottom of the eighth inning with two immediate outs. Sara Mosley reached first base after singling to center field and advanced another base after the Gamecocks intentionally walked senior Jayda Kearney. Redshirt-senior Jaiden Fields then struck out swinging on a 2-2 count, ending the Bulldogs’ hopes to come from behind.
Despite the loss, Georgia had made the first move offensively in this matchup. Junior Sydney Chambley scored Georgia’s only run with a home run to left field in the bottom of the third. South Carolina responded immediately, as Riley Blampied homered to left center field to tie the game at the top of the fourth.
South Carolina continued its defensive attack, bringing out senior transfer Donnie Gobourne from the bullpen to relieve Bailey Betenbaugh. Gobourne pitched five impressive innings, limiting Georgia batters to only four hits and no runs. She struck out eight batters and walked two. With Gobourne on the mound, Georgia was forced to leave four batters on base before the game reached extra innings.
Junior pitcher Madison Kerpics started on the mound for the Bulldogs. Kerpics struck out six batters and walked one. She allowed two hits and a run. Kerpics was relieved by graduate transfer Shelby Walters in the top of the sixth. Walters struck out three batters and walked just one. The one run she allowed came in the eighth, after Blankenship singled on an 0-1 count.
The Bulldogs now have to watch how the rest of the SEC Tournament plays out at home, awaiting the NCAA Tournament selection show on Sunday, May 14 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.