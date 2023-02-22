Junior infielder Sara Mosley (33) swings at bat during Georgia's game against Clemson on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Jack Turner Stadium. Mosley scored the tying run in the bottom of the sixth off an RBI from junior outfielder Jaiden Fields as the No. 17 Bulldogs beat the No. 16 Tigers, 3-2. (Photo/Cassidy Hettesheimer, @cassidyhphotos)