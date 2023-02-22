After losing its first two games of the Red & Black Showcase to Stanford, the Georgia softball team revived its winning streak by winning 9-7 against St. John’s.
The team had a tough start to the game with the inability to score in the first and second innings. St. John’s gained control of leading the game by scoring in the second inning, 1-0. Despite these circumstances, Georgia didn’t grow discouraged.
The team ramped up their power at the bottom of third inning. Junior Ellie Armistead set the pace by advancing to first base via a walk. Freshman Jaydyn Goodwin and senior Sara Mosley follow behind her to load the bases. Neither Armistead or Mosley made it home.
As the inning continued, junior Jayda Kearney loaded the bases once again after making a sacrifice hit, advancing the runner while she was thrown out.. Junior Sydney Chambley being walked allowed Goodwin to make it home and the last run she needed to tie the game, 1-1.
Shortly after, senior Sydney Kuma cleared out the bases with a double hit to right field, advanced several runners and made the score jump to 4-1. Kuma continued to build up points for the team, as she scored with the help of sophomore Lyndi Rae Davis’ base hit. The third inning wrapped with Georgia ahead, 5-1/ 5-1.
Georgia’s momentum continued in the fourth inning, as Goodwin got to first base immediately. Mosley had a home run after making a huge hit to center field, bringing in Goodwin. Redshirt senior Jaiden Fields and Kearney got on base but didn’t make it home. The team led 7-1 into the fifth inning.
St. John’s started to catch up with Georgia as one of its players scored with a home run at the top of fifth inning, 7-4. At the bottom of fifth inning, Goodwin advanced to first base after freshmen Lauren Burnett and Tyler Ellison’s attempts. A huge push came from Mosley, as she made her second home run. Georgia led, 9-4.
St. John’s determination to beat Georgia persisted as the team scored three times at the top of the seventh after making their second home run, 9-7. Georgia didn’t score for the rest of the innings, winning the game.
