Georgia played California Baptist and Hofstra on the second day of the Georgia Classic. Georgia faced California Baptist twice. The team’s first match against California Baptist was suspended during the top of the fifth inning due to rain. It resumed on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. where Georgia won 1-0. The second match continued after this win.
Georgia won its second match against California Baptist 9-0. Senior Sara Mosley put on a great performance, as she started and ended the game with home runs. Mosley now leads the team with 19 RBIs for this season. Overall, the team had nine RBIs, 13 hits and nine runs for this game.
Georgia skyrocketed out into the bottom of the first inning with four scores. Mosley brought in the power with a home run, helping Sydney Chambley score. Junior Jayda Kearney accompanied Mosley’s home run and added another herself. Senior Sydney Kuma finished out the bottom of the first inning with a score, after freshman Marisa Miller singled to right field. Georgia ended the bottom of the first inning 4-0 with four runs, five hits, zero errors, and two left on base.
Third inning had more great plays made by the team. With two runs on base, Kuma singled to center field. Kearney scored, making the score 5-0. Later, pinch runner Hayley Eaton followed up after Kearney with a score of her own, as Miller singled to center field. The inning ended, 6-0, with two runs, four hits, zero errors and two runners left on base for Georgia.
The fourth and fifth inning were uneventful as both teams were unable to score. As the sixth inning approached, Georgia took the advantage and won. With two on base, Mosley knocked it out the park with a three run homer, resulting in Georgia winning 9-0.
Georgia continued to dominate in the game against Hofstra at 4:30 p.m. The team won 5-0 with four RBIs, five runs and five hits.
Mosley scored Georgia’s second point as Kuma lined out to left field. The first inning ended 2-0 with two runs, zero errors and two left on base for Georgia.
The game continued at the top of the second inning with great defense from Madison Kerpics as she had three strikeouts. On the other hand, Georgia’s offense struggled against Hofstra’s defense.
Despite struggling in the second inning, Georgia gained a run at the bottom of the third inning with help from Kearney. She tripled out to right center and scored on a tag up after Davis flew out to center field.
The last two points were made at the bottom of the fourth inning. Goodnight scored from third base after Kearney flew out to right field. Georgia’s winning point was made after Chambley stole home. The last three innings consisted of no scores.
Georgia softball played its final Georgia Classic game on Sunday, Feb. 26, against Lipscomb.