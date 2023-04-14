On Wednesday, April 12, the No. 9 ranked Georgia softball team played and defeated Georgia Southern 9-1 through only five innings on April 12 at Turner Softball Stadium.
Junior pitcher Madison Kerpics and sophomore Lyndi Rae Davis put on excellent performances and propelled the Bulldogs to a near shutout victory. Kerpics pitched efficiently in this game with eight strikeouts and four scoreless innings. Davis knocked it out of the park for a grand slam and her fourth home run of the season.
Georgia Southern and Georgia played a game of tug-a-war, as the teams fought to be the first to score. Players made it to bases, but the game remained scoreless. Georgia changed that at the bottom of the second inning.
Davis geared Georgia in the right direction as she hit a single past the right side. Senior Sydney Kuma continued the line with a base hit to left field and moved Davis to second. The team’s momentum slightly dropped as Kuma got out at second base with a fielder's choice.
Despite this, freshman Jaydyn Goodwin regained Georgia’s traction as she reached on that fielder’s choice. A stolen second increased Goodwin’s momentum. The bases loaded as graduate Ally Kurland walked to first base. Junior Ellie Armistead’s single brought home Goodwin and Davis, bringing the score to 2-0.
Sophomore Dallis Goodnight singled to the middle, as Armistead and Kurland scored, bringing the score to 4-0. Goodnight drove Georgia into a successful end to the second inning as she slid and scored onto third on a wild pitch, 5-0.
The scoring slowed back down by the third inning, but picked up again in the fourth. Freshman Tyler Ellison pinch hit for Armistead and walked. Sara Mosley stepped to bat, was hit by a pitch and shifted Ellison to second. Kearney tried to pick up the speed of scoring, but fouled out to a right fielder.
Although Kearney fouled, she helped senior Sara Mosley and Ellison advance closer to score. The Bulldogs loaded the bases with Lauren Burnett’s walk. At the end of fourth inning, Davis emptied out the bases with a grand slam, which brought their lead to 9-0. The Eagles scored one run on the Bulldogs’ reliever Destin Howard in the fifth inning, but it wasn’t enough to beat Georgia. The game ended, 9-1.
Georgia travels away for the weekend to compete against the No. 15 Florida Gators on Friday, April 14.