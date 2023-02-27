The No. 16 ranked Georgia Bulldogs softball team defeated Hofstra University in an 8-0 rout on Feb. 24.
Pitching was once again stellar for the Bulldogs in this game, as graduate pitcher Shelby Walters pitched all six innings. Walters only recorded one strikeout, but allowed zero earned runs.
After three scoreless innings, the Bulldogs took a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning. Georgia junior Jayda Kearney kicked off the big inning with a well-earned walk on a 3-2 count.
Georgia sophomore Lyndi Rae Davis stepped up to the plate and drove one past a diving center fielder for a double and put Kearney 90 feet away from home plate. Georgia senior Sydney Kuma, who entered the game on a nine-game hitting streak, smoked a ground ball up the middle for an RBI-single. The hit extended Kuma’s streak to 10 games and gave the Bulldogs the first run of the game.
Georgia redshirt-senior Jaiden Fields tacked on another run when she hit a one-hopper to shortstop. Kuma was out at second, but the grounder allowed Davis to score from third, giving Georgia a 2-0 lead.
One batter later, Georgia graduate Ally Kurland cranked a deep-fly ball to right-center field for a standing double to put two runners in scoring position and forced a pitching change for Hofstra. With runners on second and third, Georgia junior Ellie Armistead bunted one right back to the mound to bring in the runner from third. Armistead's quick thinking allowed her to advance freely to second as Hofstra didn’t risk the throwback to second.
With Georgia back at the top of the order and runners on second and third again, Georgia sophomore Dallis Goodnight popped one high up to center-right for a flyout but allowed Georgia to tag up both runners, extending Georgia’s lead to 4-0.
The Bulldogs closed out the game in the sixth inning, which started with Kuma and Kurland both earning a walk, which later resulted in runners on second and third with one out. Armistead then walked up to the plate and ripped one to left field for an RBI-single. Two batters later, junior Sydney Chambley blooped one right behind third base for a two-run double to put the Bulldogs up by seven.
The game came to an end after Georgia senior Sara Mosley hit a line-drive to center field to score Chambley to finish the game with an 8-0 score.
The Bulldogs faced Cal Baptist and Hofstra again on Saturday, Feb. 25, Lipscomb on Sunday, Feb. 26 and will face Georgia Tech on Tuesday, Feb. 28 to close out the month.