Georgia softball returned to Jack Turner Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 19 for their last games of the Red & Black Showcase. The team played against St. John’s and Charlotte.
The team originally was set to have one of their games against St. John’s on Feb. 17. However, the game was postponed to Sunday at noon due to cold temperatures. Georgia conquered St. John’s once again, 12-1.
The game started out strong for the Bulldogs at the bottom of first inning. Sophomore Lyndi Rae Davis became the first runner to make it on base, after St. John’s caught freshman Jaydyn Goodwin pop fly for an out. Junior Jayda Kearney was second to make it on base, as she advanced to first due to a base hit to center field.
With the help of redshirt senior Jaiden Fields’ base hit, Davis scored Georgia’s first run. Shortly after, Kearney scored another point for Georgia with help from senior Sydney Kuma’s base hit. The team led 2-0 at the end of first inning.
Georgia continued its scoring streak at the bottom of second inning with a first at-bat home run from freshman Marisa Miller. Accompanying the home run, junior Sydney Chambley followed with a double, making it to second base. The team received another home run from Kearney a while later, setting their score 5-0. The inning ended with another score from senior Sara Mosley, 6-0.
Following into the bottom of the third inning, St. John’s still fell short to Georgia. Georgia loaded the bases with Miller, Chambley and Goodwin. Davis helped Miller and Chambley score by a base hit to left center field. Later on, Davis and Goodwin advanced onto second and third after St. John’s made a wild pitch.
Georgia was up 8-0 after Mosley’s bat got Goodwin to home base. Mosley made it to first base, but freshman Tyler Ellison pinch ran for her later. On St. John’s second wild pitch, Ellison advanced to second base. Davis and Ellison scored after Kearney made a triple. The inning ended with Kearney getting the scoreboard to 12-0 after Kuma made a double.
The game slowed down with no runs scored in the fourth inning and one score made by St. John’s in the fifth. Georgia won by the end of the top of the fifth inning, 12-1.
Regardless of their previous win, Georgia fell short to Charlotte later that day.
The 49ers started off the game scoring with swift movement across the bases. Georgia struggled to tie until the fifth inning.
During the fifth inning, Georgia took advantage of the errors Charlotte made and scored a run. Miller advanced to second base after a fly ball was dropped. Chambley made a single following Miller, however it was Ellison who scored. The fifth inning ended, 1-1.
Charlotte bounced back to the lead after one of its players hit a home run at the top of the sixth inning. Fields caught Georgia up as Charlotte scored after two outs were made. With both teams tied once more, the game intensified.
At the top of the seventh inning, Charlotte gained a huge advantage over Georgia by racking up four runs. Georgia fought hard to beat Charlotte, but didn’t score enough. Although it fell short, the team still performed well. Chambley’s first home run of the season helped her and Miller score for Georgia. Goodwin led Georgia to its last point before the game ended, 6-5.
Georgia Softball adventures out to Clemson, South Carolina for their game against No. 7 Clemson. The teams play each other on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 4 p.m.