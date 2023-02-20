No. 10 ranked Georgia softball lost to No.17 ranked Stanford 3-1 in extra innings to open up the Red and Black Showcase.
“I’m super proud of the team,” head coach Tony Baldwin said. “The only thing I am disappointed with is the outcome. There were so many good things that happened in the game.”
Georgia and Stanford went into the tenth inning all tied up 1-1. Stanford graduate Taylor Gindlesperger bunted a pitch right back to the mound, but a wild throw allowed Gindlesperger to advance all the way to third base to lead off the inning.
Stanford freshman River Mahler stepped up to the plate and dropped one softly right in between the Georgia shortstop and center fielder to bring home Gindlesperger for the lead.
Stanford added an insurance run when Stanford freshman Emily Jones smoked one right to the Georgia shortstop for an RBI single to go up 3-1.
Georgia managed to get a runner-in-scoring position in the bottom of the tenth inning when Georgia junior Sydney Chambley cranked a double to left field.
However, Georgia was unable to take advantage of the opportunity, as Chambley’s hit was followed by a fly-out and a groundout.
“There were some plays they made that didn't go our way that, given the same opportunity, a couple [of] inches there, and they go our way - it changes the outcome of the game,” Baldwin said.
The Bulldogs had their fair share of opportunities to win the game to keep their perfect record alive. They had the go-ahead run 90 feet away from home, after Bulldog sophomore Dallis Goodnight launched a triple in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Georgia couldn’t cash in, as Stanford forced two groundouts and a strikeout to get out of the inning.
Georgia’s only run of the game came from a home run to right field by Georgia senior Sydney Kuma.
It wasn’t all bad for Georgia however, as the pitching shined bright in this game. Georgia graduate pitcher Shelby Walters earned five strikeouts and only allowed one run in eight innings pitched.
Bulldogs junior Madison Kerpics came into the game in the ninth inning and faced a bleak situation with the bases loaded and no one out. With what seemed to be an inevitable disastrous inning for the Bulldogs, Kerpics managed to retire the next three hitters with two strikeouts and a groundout without giving up a single run.
“I thought Shelby [Walters] was outstanding in the circle,” Baldwin said. “Madison [Kerpics] comes in and gets us out of a bases-loaded jam with nobody out. Those are really special things, and I am really proud of the girls. Disappointed in the outcome but will come back at them tomorrow.”
Georgia will play Stanford, as well as St. John’s on Feb. 18 in its next two games in the Red & Black Showcase.