No. 12 Georgia fell to 0-2 in its weekend series in Gainesville, unable to hold off No. 15 Florida in a 8-7 loss Saturday.
With its second loss in the series, Georgia moved to 32-10 for the season and 11-5 in conference play. Georgia still remains in the No. 2 spot in the SEC, behind Tennessee.
In a game that featured five lead changes, the Bulldogs kept up with the Gators up until the fifth inning.
In the top of the fourth inning, junior Jayda Kearney homered to left center field to score herself and senior Sara Mosely, putting the Bulldogs up by one, 7-6. The Gators answered in the bottom of the fifth, with a two-run home run by Avery Goelz, to secure a one-run lead and the eventual win.
Georgia attempted to come back in the top of the sixth and seventh innings, bringing in Marisa Miller and Ally Kurland in the sixth to pinch hit for Jaydyn Goodwin and Ellie Armistead, respectively.
Georgia found itself unable to produce after the fourth inning, ending with just six hits overall.Florida continually responded to its opponents successful offensive efforts to reclaim the lead. The team doubled Georgia’s hit count with 12 total hits of its own.
Junior Madison Kerpics appeared in her 20th start on the mound for Georgia this season, but was relieved by graduate transfer Shelby Walters in the bottom of the third inning. Walters remained in the circle for the next three innings, and was relieved by sophomore Kylie Macy in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Gators adjusted well to every pitcher their opponent threw at them, striking out only three times.
In addition to Kearney, sophomore Dallis Goodnight and senior Sydney Kuma added onto their weekend performances. Goodnight logged a single to shortstop, an RBI single to centerfield and added another stolen base to her team-high total of 14. Kuma went 2-3, doubling to left and sending a home run down the left field line in the top of the third.
The Bulldogs closed out their conference series against the Gators on Sunday, April 16.