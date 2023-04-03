The No. 15 Georgia softball team returned to Turner Softball Stadium on April 1 to play against No. 16 Kentucky. The game ended with a win for Georgia, 9-5.
Redshirt senior Jaiden Fields, senior Sydney Kuma and sophomore Lyndi Rae Davis carried the team, as they made homers in the game. In addition to the trio, graduate student pitcher Shelby Walters and junior pitcher Madison Kerpics each had a great performance, as both combined to produce eight strikeouts. Walters had five struck outs and Kerpics had three.
The team’s win brought them to a 10-straight game winning streak and boosted its overall SEC play to 8-1.
Right off the bat, Georgia softball overwhelmed Kentucky by adding four runs to the scoreboard. Senior Sara Mosley initiated the first steps and walked after sophomore Dallis Goodnight struck out looking. Fields pushed the team forward with a single to right field and advanced Mosley to second. Everyone on bases advanced again as Davis walked. Finishing the bottom of the first inning off strong, Kuma launched a grand slam to right center. First inning ended with Georgia on top, 4-0.
In the second inning, Kentucky rose from the pressure that Georgia placed. Taylor Ebbs made it to home base after a pinch hit, field error and a Margaret Tobias right side single. Georgia didn’t score and left the second inning at 4-1.
However, Georgia did bounce back in the third inning with four more runs. Junior Jayda Kearney stepped up to the plate and singled to third base. Fields, Davis and Kuma created a run of luck with the plays they made after Kearney. Fields made a home run that allowed Kearney to score.
Davis continued the home run streak and brought the scoreboard to 7-2. Kuma accompanied the home runs with a score after junior Sydney Chambley singled to left center. Vanessa Nesby scored for Kentucky at the top of the inning, inching Kentucky slightly closer to Georgia, 8-2.
By the end of the fourth inning, Kentucky was not far from Georgia. Kentucky’s Kayla Kowalik, Ebbs and Nesby made it home and helped the score jump up to 8-5. Georgia fought to advance more on the scoreboard, but a lot of players grounded out. Both teams lost their stamina in the fifth inning with no additional scores. In the sixth inning, Goodnight led Georgia to victory. She scored after Kentucky’s left and right fielders made throwing errors.
“We competed well,” Georgia head coach Tony Baldwin said. “We had a couple of pretty good innings where we strung some at bats together. All in all, I think we can play better on the pitching and defensive side-maybe clean up some of the free bases. That’s what created the stress.”
Georgia and Kentucky met again for the second game in the series at Turner Softball Stadium on Sunday, April 2.