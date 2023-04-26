The No. 12 ranked Georgia Bulldogs softball team took home two wins on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23 against unranked South Carolina. Saturday was the second game of the series, as Sunday served as the third.
The Bulldogs took down the Gamecocks 9-1 in five innings on Saturday, while also winning a nailbiter 3-0 on Sunday.
“I'm really proud of our team and proud of the competitiveness over the course of the weekend,” head coach Tony Baldwin said. “Proud of our pitching staff for just commanding the ball; back-to-back one-hitters is certainly going to put you in a position to win. I thought our defense was really sharp… It's just being solid and competitive on all three sides of the ball.”
In Saturday’s game, the Bulldogs had a dominating performance which included three home runs by freshman Jaydyn Goodwin, junior Ellie Armistead and redshirt senior Jaiden Fields. All three players finished with two hits, as Fields earned three RBIs while also scoring three times.
Georgia graduate pitcher Shelby Walters also had an impressive performance. Walters pitched a complete game, while only allowing one unearned run on one hit. Walters finished with two strikeouts and one walk. Fields’ home run in the fifth inning enforced the run-rule win for Georgia.
"I thought she made a really good adjustment,” Baldwin said on Field’s home run. We had talked after her second at-bat. I thought that she needed to give herself a little more time so she could have time to work with her process of her swing.They got behind in the count, so she got to sit on a pitch that she wanted and get a good swing on it. I'm super proud of her.”
In game three, Georgia’s pitching shined with Madison Kerpics and Walters combining for a one-hit shutout.
The Bulldogs earned six hits from six different players. Junior Sydney Chambley hit a pivotal two-RBI double in the fourth inning. The double extended their lead to 3-0 after going up 1-0 off an RBI from Sara Mosley in the third inning.
Georgia held the 3-0 lead to obtain the series sweep against South Carolina.
Following the weekend matchup, Baldwin credited the crowd for supporting the Bulldogs.
"It was an unbelievable weekend. Over 6,000 fans were in attendance over the three games,” Baldwin said. “I'm thankful for Bulldog Nation being out here and supporting us and hopefully we can get them back out here again."