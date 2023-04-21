Following a tough series against the SEC-rival Florida Gators, No. 11 Georgia softball got back on track at home with a 6-0 victory against USC Upstate.
The Bulldogs shutout the Spartans while posting six runs of their own. This win moved them to 34-10 on the season.
Right-handed pitcher Madison Kerpics started on the mound for Georgia. She posted two total strikeouts and allowed only one hit and one walk through the three innings she was on the mound. Kerpics and Georgia’s defense kept USC Upstate scoreless through her time on the mound, including a 1-2-3 inning in the second.
Shelby Walters commanded the pitching to open the fourth inning in relief for Kerpics. Walters netted two 1-2-3 innings while she was on the mound. Her and the defense forced groundouts and shut USC Upstate down through her three innings on the mound, netting her the win.
Walters and reliever Riley Orcutt each helped the Bulldogs close out the seventh inning to secure the shutout against the Spartans.
Georgia’s offense started hot, scoring five of its six runs in the first two innings.
In the first inning, Dallis Goodnight led off with a bunt hit in the bottom of the first to get on base and moved to third following a stolen base and a wild pitch. Sara Mosley drove Goodnight home putting the Bulldogs up 1-0. Mosley then scored herself, following a scorcher from Jaiden Fields through the six hole, giving Georgia a 2-0 lead. Sydney Kuma popped a sacrifice fly to left to drive in Jayda Kearney and another run.
In the second inning, back-to-back singles from Ellie Armistead and Goodnight left runners on with one out. Mosley dropped a double down the right field line to drive in Armistead and make the score 4-0. Fields followed that up with her second RBI of the night. She hit an infield single to cap off a two-run second inning for the Bulldogs and extend the lead to 5-0.
With stout defense coming from both teams, each respective offense was held scoreless through the third to the top of the sixth inning of action.
Jaydyn Goodwin, however, had other plans. To get the Bulldogs rolling again, she demolished the first pitch of the sixth inning out of the park to extend Georgia’s lead to six, the final run scored in the game.
Georgia will host South Carolina in its final home SEC series this weekend on Friday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m.