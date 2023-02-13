The Bulldogs were coming off of a double-header, their second and third matches in the UCF Black & Gold Tournament. They faced and handedly defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Boise State Broncos.
Georgia beat Ohio State 11-4, in what had been a close match until the fifth inning, where Georgia got hot at the right time and soared to victory. Georgia beat Boise State 12-4 in just five innings, quickly taking care of business.
After trailing 3-0 early to UMass, Georgia began to mount a comeback. With the bases loaded, Georgia junior Sydney Chambley had a bases-clearing triple in the fourth inning. The RBI triple launched Georgia ahead to a 5-3 lead.
One batter later, Georgia sophomore Dallis Goodnight brought home Chambley from third with a grounder to first base extending the lead to 6-3.
On the defensive side of the field, Georgia sophomore pitcher Kylie Macy pitched four scoreless innings out of the bullpen while earning eight strikeouts.
Georgia took control of the game in the top of the fifth inning by adding seven more runs.
The inning started with Georgia senior Sara Mosley earning her first hit of the day with a lead-off single up the middle of the field. This gives Mosley four straight games with a hit to start the season.
After UMass sophomore pitcher Julianne Bolton walked Georgia junior Jayda Kearney, redshirt-senior Jaiden Fields dropped one softly into center field loading the bases.
Georgia senior Sydney Kuma stepped up to the plate and delivered a base-hit single, bringing Mosley home from third.
Switching pitchers made no difference for UMass as the following hitter, Georgia sophomore Lyndi Rae Davis, snuck one through the UMass shortstop to bring in another run. One pitch later, UMass junior pitcher Jenna Bradley threw a wild pitch, allowing Fields to race home and extend the lead to 9-3.
Georgia junior Ellie Armistead, who homered in the third inning, earned her third RBI of the game when she cranked one right into left field. Armistead hustle allowed her to advance to second after UMass bobbled the ball around the infield.
With Georgia closing in on the eight-run rule, Chambley walked up to the plate with two runners in scoring position and smoked one into left field, scoring both runners and earning herself a five-RBI day.
Georgia’s eighth hitter of the inning, freshman Tyler Ellison, got her first collegiate at-bat and stroked a pitch on the outside part of the plate to right field for a single.
Georgia freshman Jaydyn Goodwin earned Georgia’s final run of the game with a fielder’s choice ground ball to second, bringing home Chambley.
Macy then closed the game out for the Bulldogs with a groundout, flyout, and strikeout in the bottom of the fifth inning for their fourth win of the season.
Now the Bulldogs get ready for their second game against the Broncos and final game of the UCF Black & Gold Tournament on Feb. 12.