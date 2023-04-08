No. 14 Georgia softball clinched a series win against No. 8 Arkansas in dominant fashion, 4-0.
Coming off a tough 4-3 win in the seventh inning in game one, the Bulldogs looked to take another SEC series win.
The Bulldogs, in the second game in a row, went scoreless through the first two innings. What looked like another rough hitting night quickly shifted in the third inning.
Georgia’s Sydney Chambley opened up the inning with a line drive infield single followed by stealing second. Marisa Miller grounded out to the Razorbacks’ infield, however Chambley advanced to third, putting her in a scoring position. Ellie Armistead capitalized with an RBI single, putting the Bulldogs up 1-0.
Sara Mosley followed up with a home run past the center field wall, putting up another two runs for Georgia. The team held a 3-0 lead headed into the fourth inning.
The Bulldogs would advance one runner to open the fourth, however, no runs scored as they posted another scoreless inning. The defense held strong again in the bottom of the fourth, as the Bulldogs posted a three-up three-down show, maintaining a 3-0 lead and taking momentum with them into the 5th.
Dallis Goodnight was possibly out at first, but in a move that proved to be beneficial for Georgia she was called safe after official review. Arkansas looked to be out of the inning, but an errant throw from the shortstop allowed Jayda Kearney to reach first and hammer in an RBI from Goodnight’s score putting Georgia up 4-0.
The Bulldogs didn’t score the last two innings, however the Razorbacks didn’t either. The Bulldogs rounded out the evening thanks to fantastic pitching from Shelby Walters.
Walters stayed in all seven innings and shut out Arkansas all night. She allowed only two hits, two walks — one of which was a hit batter — and totaled four strikeouts. Her performance was crucial, and gave Georgia the 4-0 victory and a series win versus Arkansas.
The Bulldogs will finish out the series tomorrow night in the series finale versus the Razorbacks in Fayetteville at 6 p.m. and look to continue their domination over the rest of the SEC with another win.