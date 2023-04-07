Coming off a series win against SEC rival Kentucky, the No. 8 ranked Georgia softball team won its first game 4-3 in a three game series against the No. 9 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks.
The Bulldogs secured the victory thanks to a three-run home run from Jayda Kearney in the seventh inning to put them on top.
The Razorbacks took an early lead in the game. Despite right-handed pitcher Madison Kerpics’ two strikeouts in the first inning, Arkansas’ Cylie Halvorson blasted a two-run home run past center field.
The Bulldogs held their SEC counterparts to a scoreless second inning with solid pitching from Kerpics once again. Their defense stranded two runners on base, keeping the score 2-0 Razorbacks.
After a scoreless second inning, Sara Mosley kicked off the third scoring for the Bulldogs. A hit down the left field line moved two more runners into scoring position and brought one home.The Razorbacks kept a 2-1 lead after a strikeout from Chenise Delce to cap off the top of the third inning.
Another run added in the bottom of the third by Arkansas, gave the team a 3-1 lead heading into the fourth.
The Bulldogs were unable to capitalize off of their last inning, going scoreless in the fourth. Neither team would score any runs past the third inning until Kearney’s three run blast in the seventh.
Right handed pitcher Kylie Macy relieved Kerpics and closed out the fourth inning for Georgia with a flyout and two strikeouts. Macy finished the game out with seven strikeouts, and pitched a no hitter across the four innings she pitched, giving her the win for this game.
Despite no runs being scored, the Bulldogs were getting runners on base. Mosley and Jaiden Fields both made it on base in the fifth and sixth innings respectively. However, both would be left on base as the Bulldogs were held scoreless.
Georgia’s defense, led by Macy, held firm, giving the team an opportunity in the seventh. Down 3-1 in the seventh inning, Georgia’s Ellie Armistead and Dallis Goodnight made it on base with base hits. Kearney launched a shot over right field, putting Georgia up 4-3.
The Bulldogs held strong at the bottom of the seventh and walked away with a game one win.
With momentum in their favor, Georgia will take on Arkansas for game two of the series tomorrow at 7 p.m. in Fayetteville, Arkansas.