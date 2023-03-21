The No. 18 ranked Georgia softball team took on No. 24 Texas A&M in Bryan-College Station for its first Southeastern Conference away game on March 17. Junior Sydney Chambley and redshirt senior Jaiden Fields were the stars of the game. Their home runs were key pieces in Georgia’s 7-5 victory.
In addition to Mosley and Fields’ performance, junior right-handed pitcher Madison Kerpics had a successful game by completing five strikeouts. The Bulldogs ended the game with seven RBIs, seven runs, 15 hits and three errors.
At the top of the first inning, the team didn’t hesitate to show what Texas A&M was up against. Four runs and four hits allowed Georgia to take an early lead, 4-0.
Sophomore Dallis Goodnight set the team up for success, as she made a double to second base and advanced to third as Mosley grounded out. Junior Jayda Kearney followed Goodnight onto the bases by taking a walk to first base.
Goodnight made the first score with the help of senior Sydney Kuma’s right side single. A domino effect occurred after Goodnight, as Kearney and Kuma scored after a Fields single. Chambley secured the last score for Georgia in the first inning with the help of freshman Marisa Miller’s base hit.
Texas A&M’s effort to catch up to Georgia started in the second inning. Georgia was unable to score at the top of the second due to Texas A&M’s toughened up defense. Georgia’s defense blocked as many scoring attempts as they could from Texas A&M, but one player pushed through and scored. The second inning ended 4-1.
The Aggies maintained its stamina by recording four runs and four hits by the end of the bottom of the fourth inning. They scored three runs in the third and one in the fourth. This left the scoreboard at 5-4, as the Aggies took the lead.
Georgia repossessed its lead on the scoreboard at the top of the fifth inning. Chambley made an outstanding play with a home run that tied the teams, 5-5. In the sixth inning the team broke the tie and led 6-5 after junior Ellie Armistead scored. Fields closed out the game in the seventh with another home run for the team, leaving the game at 7-5.
The UGA softball team competed against Texas A&M once again in Bryan-College Station on March 18 and 19.