Georgia offensive guard Solomon Kindley will forgo his final season of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft, he announced in an Instagram post Tuesday.
With his announcement, the redshirt junior became the third Georgia offensive lineman to declare for the NFL draft, following left tackle Andrew Thomas and right tackle Isaiah Wilson. Thomas and Wilson, who both made their announcements back in December, did not play in Georgia's 26-14 Sugar Bowl victory over Baylor on Jan. 1.
Kindley participated in the Sugar Bowl and played in all but one game of the 2019 season, starting in 11. The 6-foot-4, 335-pound lineman leaves a third open spot in the regular offensive line rotation for next season, with center Trey Hill and offensive lineman Cade Mays staying as two regular starters in the trenches.
Kindley's decision continues a trend of Georgia offensive players declaring for the NFL draft. In addition to the offensive linemen departures, running back D'Andre Swift also elected to forgo his final season at Georgia after the Sugar Bowl. As of Jan. 7, junior quarterback Jake Fromm has yet to announce an official decision on his future.
On the other side of the ball, three key defensive players have announced they will stay in Athens for 2020. Safety Richard LeCounte, defensive end Malik Herring and cornerback Eric Stokes each declared their intentions to remain at Georgia on Twitter.
