Growing up in Abingdon, Virginia, Connor Creasy quickly outgrew the local golf competition, and he often traveled for tournaments.
When he was 13 years old, he was warming up at a junior golf tournament in San Diego when Jeff Brown, a player development manager at PING, walked over to ask Creasy’s dad, Todd Creasy, a question.
“Is that your son over there?” Brown asked.
“Yes, it is,” Creasy responded. “Why?”
“I don’t know, it’s just — I’ve been seeing things that he does that no other kid out here can do,” Brown said.
Even after this moment, Creasy’s dad did not quite realize how good his son would be, and halfway through his first season on the Georgia men’s golf team, Creasy is making a name for himself. He has qualified for four of seven events, earning a top-15 individual finish at The Carmel Cup on Sept. 1, 2019.
To remain grounded when he feels overwhelmed, he writes “#4KN” on his hand and golf balls.
The day before Creasy was set to graduate from Abingdon High School on May 17, 2019, Kirk Nairn, his best friend growing up, died in a car accident. Creasy was supposed to play in a tournament a couple of days after graduation, but he did not feel motivated to compete. He had to be persuaded by his parents to even go.
“Everything he does in golf now is for Kirk,” his mom, Debbie Henderson-Creasy said.
Not until Creasy was an underclassman in high school did his family start to realize he might be able to take golf somewhere. At the age of 13, Creasy started to get serious letters from colleges about visiting their schools for golf, and one year later he went on his first college visit to Clemson.
Creasy’s success in golf indicated establishing himself in a sport and area of life that was a little foreign to his family. His mother’s family had founded the local grocery store chain Food Country USA, which has maintained locations in Tennessee and Virginia throughout Creasy’s life. His grandfather Charlie Henderson is the owner of Henderson Motorsports, a famed name in NASCAR.
With that kind of influence from two different fronts, it would have been easy for Creasy to get swept up into either. But he remains adamant about building his own path, although he has used the lessons from his family’s history.
“I like how everyone in my family has worked hard and made something out of nothing,” Creasy said. “That motivated me to make something of my own.”
After committing his time to golf in high school, Creasy continuously strived to create something of his own from the ground up, and that paid off with a trip to the 2018 U.S. Junior Amateur in his junior year of high school.
Following high school, Creasy chose to add an additional level of discomfort to his life. He moved from Virginia to Athens to play golf for Georgia — where he barely knew anyone, and where he is the only true freshman.
“I try to check up on him or get an older player to do it so it’s not always a coach,” Georgia associate head coach Jim Douglas said. “You never want to see a really talented kid get beat down too quick and too early.”
Off the course, Creasy and his teammates build relationships by playing basketball together — a bond that he said is more important than golf. One teammate, in particular, sophomore Trent Phillips, said he thinks that the connection the two have built outside of golf helps Creasy’s confidence when he plays.
Regardless of how much his golf game improves or how much notice he gets, Creasy will invest himself in what really matters to him, while also remembering Nairn. It is why he hand-delivered a golf ball and glove to Nairn’s parents as a Christmas gift.
“Everything we do each day, especially golf — it doesn’t mean a whole lot,” Creasy said. “It put golf into the right part of my life, and now it’s all about keeping it in the right perspective."
