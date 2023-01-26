Jacob Wilkins, son of Hall of Famer and former Georgia basketball player Dominique Wilkins, received his first scholarship offer from the University of Georgia on Tuesday morning. This was also his first offer from a D1 program.
I’m very blessed to receive an offer from UGA!! pic.twitter.com/KGMNh1I84S— jacob wilkins (@iamjacobwilkins) January 24, 2023
Listed as a 6-foot-8 2025 four-star wing prospect out of Parkview High School in Lilburn, Georgia, Wilkins was named to the Rivals top 150 players in January, ranking as the 61st best player in the country for his class.
His father, Dominique Wilkins, entered the University of Georgia in 1979 and was named the SEC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year in 1981. He was drafted third overall by the Utah Jazz in the 1982 NBA Draft. Wilkins would play for the Atlanta Hawks from 1982-1994, earning nine All-Star selections, and being named to All-NBA First Team in 1986 before having his number retired by the Hawks. He is currently the only Georgia men’s basketball player to have his number retired by the team.
Men's basketball head coach Mike White will look to add to the recent recruiting success. Four-star forward Dylan James and three-star guard Mari Jordan have both committed in 2023. While a decision from Wilkins may not come within the next year, the early start and a scholarship offer from Georgia puts the Bulldogs out to a lead in his recruitment.