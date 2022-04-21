Georgia softball’s star pitcher, Mary Wilson Avant, moved on from the program following the 2020-21 season, and this year sophomore Madison Kerpics has filled the void left by Avant to become Georgia’s top arm.
Her accomplishments in high school were a huge reason for this notion.
Before coming to Athens, Kerpics’ effectiveness on the mound was enough to guide the Wesleyan Wolves to four state championship appearances, bringing home the trophy in 2017 and 2018 and finishing as the runners up in 2016 and 2019. She finished her junior season with a 20-2 record, a 0.68 ERA and 282 strikeouts and concluded her tenure at Wesleyan her senior year with a 36-2 record.
Kerpics made an early commitment to Louisville her freshman year. Despite her commitment, Georgia still pursued Kerpics, telling her that they would remain an option if she changed her mind. During her junior year, she opted to reopen her recruitment and ultimately chose Georgia over Georgia Tech and Michigan.
The Suwanee, Georgia native grew up attending Georgia games and even made a deal with her best friend when they were around 12 years old that they would both be students there one day.
“I always wanted to go here,” Kerpics said. “It was kind of meant to be. After all [that] time, [Georgia] still wanted me and I grew up going to this game, [so] it just made sense.”
In her freshman season as a Bulldog, Kerpics had 15 total appearances, a 3.23 ERA and a 3-0 record.
A year later, and only a little over half-way through the season, she has 28 appearances — the most out of any Georgia pitcher — a 16-3 record and a 2.25 ERA with 127 strikeouts. Kerpics has progressed in the last year, and it’s thanks to the effort she’s put toward fortifying her mindset.
“I think last year I was ambitious, but [I’ve] been working on staying in the moment this year,” Kerpics said. “It’s been amazing having coach Chelsea. She’s really helped me along [by] just working on different locations [and] developing new pitches.
Chelsea Wilkinson, the team’s assistant pitching coach that joined the team last year after a coaching stint with North Carolina State from 2019-2021, once wore red and black as a player from 2013-2016.
She was a four-time All-SEC performer, a three-time All-Southeast Region honoree, and guided the Bulldogs to a 2014 SEC Tournament title while being named MVP of the tournament. Wilkinson praises Kerpic’s work ethic.
“Maddy has been really big for us,” said Wilkinson. “She’s pitched really big in big moments and that’s what really good players do. I think that ever since August she’s worked hard every single day [and] we’ve made her strengths stronger. “
Kerpics had the opportunity to attend the biggest stage in college softball in her freshman season at the Women’s College World Series. The Bulldogs ended up getting shut out in six innings by No. 1 Oklahoma in game seven of the series, 8-0. Even though the outcome wasn’t what Kerpics and her team had hoped for, the experience itself was still a life-changing opportunity for Kerpics.
“Going to the World Series itself was amazing,” Kerpics said. “I didn’t pitch or anything but just that environment, it’s definitely gonna help you in the future and just being able to deal with that crowd. It was pretty amazing as a freshman to be able to go to the World Series [and to] be able to say that you did.”
Pitcher Mary Wilson Avant was a big part of the reason why Georgia had a spot in the WCWS. She graduated just a few months after the tournament and is now a business analyst at Forethought in New York.
After Wilson’s departure, there was speculation as to who would step up to the mound to take her place, and based on this season, Kerpics may be the answer.
“Mary was great,” Kerpics said. “[It was] super cool being able to look up to her and see how she does everything. The way she communicates with everybody [and] owns it on the mound. Those are all things that I can learn from her.”
During the rest of her tenure at Georgia, Kerpics just hopes to get better each year.
“The goal is always to get better and so that’s what I’m gonna try to do, even between these next couple of series that we have,” Kerpics said. “I want to just keep trying to get better for my team so we can win all the games we can.”