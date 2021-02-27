The Georgia men’s basketball team lost to South Carolina 91-70 Saturday afternoon at Stegeman Coliseum. Following the loss to the Gamecocks, Georgia’s overall record moves to 14-10 (7-10 SEC). Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
Offensive regression
Throughout the 2020-21 season, Georgia has gone on extended scoring droughts that have allowed opposing teams to jump out to double-digit leads. Against LSU on Tuesday, Georgia didn’t really struggle to score as the Bulldogs led wire-to-wire and put 91 points. But on Saturday against South Carolina, the Bulldogs reverted back to poor offensive play that put them in a hole against the Gamecocks.
At one point in the first half, Georgia went over six minutes without scoring and South Carolina grabbed a double-digit lead which it took to halftime. The Bulldogs shot just 36.7% from the field in the first 20 minutes and turned the ball over 11 times. They recorded 11 turnovers in the entirety of the dominant win against LSU.
Sahvir Wheeler and Toumani Camara struggled the most for Georgia as they combined to shoot 2-for-13 from the field in the opening half. The Gamecocks took advantage behind physical post play and 15 points from guard Jermaine Couisnard.
The Bulldogs looked poised to get back into the game early in the second half as they cut South Carolina’s lead down to four points. But another multi-minute stretch of lackluster offense once again allowed South Carolina to regain a comfortable lead. Justin Kier hit a 3-pointer with 12:10 to go, and Georgia didn’t make another shot from the field until 6:12 left.
For the game, the Bulldogs shot 36.7% from the field, 33.3% on 3-pointers and turned the ball over 19 times. Despite getting in the bonus at a good point in the second half and shooting more than double the amount of free throws as the Gamecocks, Georgia just couldn’t find its footing. Wheeler ended with seven points and shot 2-for-13 from the field to go along with seven rebounds, five assists and seven turnovers.
Camara finished with 10 points nine rebounds. In regards to the offensive struggles, head coach Tom Crean said he takes all the blame.
“[South Carolina] wanted to fight and we didn't,” Crean said in a virtual postgame press conference. “So I did a poor job of having our guys completely 100% understand what this game was going to entail. Because we never locked into the fight, and they were aggressive. They started in zone. And so in all honesty, when nobody plays well, when nobody leads their teammates and when nobody's really willing to go through and cut, get hit, go up strong through the contact, that falls back on me. It really does.”
Seniors (graduate transfers) on senior day
Despite it being the second to last home game in Stegeman Coliseum this season, Georgia honored its three “seniors” Kier, Andrew Garcia and P.J. Horne on Saturday. The three graduate transfers posed for photos at half court with head coach Tom Crean and watched the video board as congratulatory messages from their families played before tip-off. Kier was really appreciative of the gesture but disappointed it was soured by the Bulldogs’ performance.
When the game got underway, Kier and Horne were two of Georgia’s main offensive threats. Kier got eight points in seven minutes behind two 3-pointers and a fast-break dunk. Horne also put up eight points in the first half, and the duo went into halftime as Georgia’s leading scorers, accounting for 16 of 29 points. Garcia had two points in the first half.
In the second half, Horne came out firing and hit two quick 3-points to move into pole position as the Bulldogs’ leading scorer and give them a spark to get back into the game. Garcia got in on the fun with two 3-point plays as the Bulldogs fought back into contention and cut South Carolina’s lead down.
As South Carolina took back control of the game, the trio of grad transfers were Georgia’s main source of points. By the final buzzer, they scored 43 of the Bulldogs’ 61 points. Horne had a 17, Kier had 16 and Garcia had 10, but it wasn’t enough.
“I mean I'm proud of those three, it was senior day, they did a good job, but I'm not big on the whole accolades for losing,” Crean said. “So they did a good job, I'm glad we have them, but we lost the game.”
Offense impacts defense
As Georgia struggled to put the ball in the basket, their lack of offensive efficiency leaked over onto the defensive end as South Carolina shot 55% from the field. This season, the Gamecocks shoot an SEC-worst 41.5% from the field but eclipsed 50% from the field for only the second time this season. This first occasion came in a double-digit loss to Vanderbilt on Jan. 30.
The Bulldogs were caught chasing on defense, fouled too much and were outmuscled by South Carolina down low. The Gamecocks outscored Georgia 48-28 in the paint. The Bulldogs switched around defense with some zone, man-to-man and presses, but nothing came to fruition against head coach Frank Martin’s squad. Crean said the fight just wasn’t there today and South Carolina came out and played hard. Kier said that there are no excuses for losing to a team twice.
“We have a lot of stuff to work at this week,” Kier said in a virtual postgame press conference. “This one sucks, but you know, we can't stick in the past. So, we'll soak with this one and get back to work.”