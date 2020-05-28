Southern California quarterback J.T. Daniels will leave behind Los Angeles Memorial Stadium for a season Between the Hedges this fall. The redshirt sophomore announced his transfer to Georgia via Twitter on Thursday.
THANK YOU USC ✌🏻— JT Daniels (@jtdaniels06) May 28, 2020
Excited for the future #GoDawgs🐶 pic.twitter.com/ewfhBG3ved
Daniels was the nation’s No. 2 overall recruit out of high school in 2018 and started 11 of 12 games for the Trojans as a freshman. He completed 59.5% of his passes, throwing 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions across Southern California’s disappointing 5-7 2018 campaign.
A knee injury in August 2019 sidelined the 6-foot-3 pro style quarterback for the extent of his sophomore season. In his place, freshman Kendon Slovis made an exceptional debut at the offensive helm.
Slovis threw 30 touchdowns to nine picks, earning a quarterback rating of 167.6, 39 points higher than Daniel’s freshman mark. Under Slovis, the Trojans finished second in the PAC-12 South at 8-5.
Usurped at his first-choice school, Daniels will try his luck with the saturated, but undetermined Georgia quarterback depth chart.
Daniels is the second quarterback to obstruct incoming freshman Carson Beck’s potential starting job since he committed to Georgia in March 2019. The first was Jamie Newman, a graduate transfer from Wake Forest who announced he’ll join the Bulldogs in January.
A redshirt senior, Newman became the sixth quarterback listed on the Bulldogs 2020 roster alongside one true freshman, two redshirt freshmen and two juniors. Junior Stetson Bennett will be the only 2020 Georgia quarterback to have taken a snap on Dooley Field.
Georgia football's lack of summer workouts has compounded the uncertainty, leaving much to be decided in terms of depth chart positioning before September.
Until the NCAA and SEC allow team practices to resume, it will be unclear who among the Bulldog's seven quarterbacks will take control of the offense next season.
