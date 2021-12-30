Every year, Michigan plays Ohio State in one of college football’s biggest rivalries known as “The Game.” While the Wolverines will not be facing the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff, a piece of that rivalry is coming over ahead of the semifinal against Georgia.
The week of the rivalry, the Ohio State community marks out every “M” on campus. Scarlet-colored tape is used to cover “M”s on speed limit signs and university buildings and signs. Red “X” emojis are used on Instagram and Twitter accounts to take the place of the “M”s.
Leading up to Georgia’s first matchup against Michigan since 1965, Georgia’s Spike Squad has taken part in the tradition. The Spike Squad posted a series of pictures on Instagram with the letter “M” marked out of university signs.
Senior statistics major Hunter Street said that joining in on the tradition was “all in good fun,” and it was something to “boost morale,” especially after Georgia’s loss in the SEC Championship.
Places where the letter was marked out were in and around Ramsey Student Center, Zell B. Miller Learning Center, Sanford Stadium, Joe Harris Commons, Georgia Museum of Art and the Market in Tate Student Center.
“I reached out to Ohio State Barstool, one of their fan accounts and Ohio State football, just to make sure they were okay with us doing it,” Garret Cribbs, a sophomore applied biotechnology major said.
Cribbs said that he reached out to these accounts because they didn’t want to step on any toes. He wanted to make sure that it was okay to borrow the tradition.
“I think it was really important for us to ask, instead of stealing a tradition, so we were on the same page with Ohio State, which allowed us to get Ohio State’s fanbase to back us up.” Jenny Swope, a sophomore biological science major said.
Ohio State has competed against Michigan every year since 1897, not including last year due to COVID-19, while Georgia has competed against the Buckeyes once and Michigan twice. Georgia has a split record against Michigan and beat Ohio State in Orlando, Florida, in 1993.
Georgia has not had an intense rivalry with either Michigan or Ohio State because of the lack of matchups. However, Ohio State fans are happy to join in when it comes to “trash talking” Michigan football.
“We’re getting a lot of support from Ohio State fans, which is also good because Ohio State has one of the largest fan bases in college football,” Cribbs said. “It’s kind of like you’re putting two fanbases against Michigan.”
Sanford Stadium seats over 92,000 fans. While Ohio State’s stadium seats a little over 100,000. When solely focusing on the fans that fit in the stadium, the two combined is almost 200,000 fans focused on a common enemy.
“[Ohio State fans] don’t like Michigan; I guess it’s kind of developing a friendship,” Street said.
In the Spike Squad’s Instagram post that introduced the idea, the caption wrote, “The eneXy of Xy eneXy is Xy friend. Beat Xichigan!”
With this post, Ohio State fans flooded the comments with encouraging words, writing, “I am now a Georgia fan,” “We are now Georgia’s biggest fan,” “Please knock TTUN (The Team Up North) out of the playoffs, please.”
While students will not return to campus until Jan. 10, Georgia fans are unable to keep the Ohio State tradition alive in Athens. However, the Spike Squad and some of its members have started marking out the letter on their social media.
“We started a movement, now we see other clubs and organizations also blocking out “M”s,” Swope said. “Even though it’s not happening on campus, it can happen in people’s hometowns, which I think makes it even cooler.”