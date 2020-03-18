The sports world is on pause for the time being due to the spread of COVID-19. Leagues such as the NBA, NHL and the NCAA have either postponed or canceled games and tournaments for the foreseeable future.
With fans looking for something to pass the time during the hiatus, here are five sports documentaries to watch.
Vick (2020)
Michael Vick was one of the most exciting players in sports before a dog-fighting arrest put a hold on his NFL career. ESPN’s two-part documentary follows Vick’s career from his hometown in Newport News, Virginia, to his time with the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles up to his life after professional football.
Four Days in October (2010)
Facing rival New York Yankees in the American League Championship series, the Boston Red Sox became the first team in baseball history to come back from a 3-0 deficit to advance to the 2004 World Series. The ESPN 30 for 30 details Boston’s historic comeback that gave way to the franchise’s first World Series victory since 1918.
Sunderland ‘Til I Die (2018)
One of the oldest soccer clubs in England, Sunderland AFC was relegated from the EFL Championship (second tier of English soccer) to League One (third tier). The eight-episode documentary series on Netflix follows Sunderland’s 2017-18 season,and its eventual relegation for a second-straight season.
The Curious Case of the Chicago Cubs (2015)
During the Chicago Cubs’ 108-year championship drought, the franchise endured its fair share of heartache. Ranging from a billy goat curse to a black cat running onto the field, Chicago’s time without a championship brought some of the most historic moments in sports history. The Cubs ended the drought in 2016, defeating the Cleveland Indians in the World Series.
Survive and Advance (2013)
The North Carolina State Wolfpack made one of the greatest championship runs in history by winning nine straight do-or-die games to win the 1983 NCAA men’s basketball national championship. ESPN follows NC State’s run through March Madness up to the final as one of the biggest underdogs in championship history. The Wolfpack won the title on a last-second basket to end their Cinderella run for a second national title.
