In The Red & Black's weekly sports podcast, football beat writers Myan Patel and Nathan Moore and sports editor Henry Queen discuss Georgia football's win over Florida and give their picks for this weekend's college football games.
Read the full stories:
Lawrence Cager has made an impact at his dream school in his final season of college eligibility.
It’s in the game: What the NCAA vote means for college athletes and potential return of NCAA Football video game
Over five years after the NCAA Football game stopped production, plenty of people, including the Georgia football team, still play the last rendition of the game.
On Saturday, UGA will use different colored LED lights during its military appreciation game, according to Mike Bilbow, the assistant athletic director of digital and production.
