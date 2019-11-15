Myan Patel, Nathan Moore, Andy Walsh and Henry Queen discuss Georgia football's matchup with Auburn on Saturday and the men's basketball team's 2-0 start to the season. Also, is Momma Goldberg's overrated?
Derrick Brown and Auburn's defensive line will once again make life hard on Cade Mays and the rest of the Georgia football offensive line when the No. 4-ranked Bulldogs face No. 12 Auburn on Nov. 16.
Over the course of Kirby Smart’s first four seasons at UGA, there aren’t many games he hasn’t won. He’s won a Rose Bowl, an SEC championship, beaten Notre Dame twice and defeated Florida three times running.
Freshman forward Christian Brown said three words when he talked about head coach Tom Crean’s most emphasized talking points after Georgia’s win over The Citadel: rebound, rebound and rebound.
