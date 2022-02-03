Kenondra Davis opened her high school career by winning the 100 and 200-meter events at a state meet. The Forth Worth, Texas, native continued to capture titles in these events at various meets across Texas all through high school.
At her debut at the Clemson Invitational from Jan. 14-15, Davis finished third in the 200-meter with a time of 23.62, the sixth best time in Georgia history and ranking her second on the freshman national list. She also tallied a time of 7.43 in the 60-meter event to put her seventh all-time in the Georgia record books. Both were personal bests for Davis.
According to Davis, this has been her strongest start to a season ever, and it earned her SEC Women’s Freshman of the Week. More importantly, it foreshadows a strong athletic future for Daivs at Georgia.
“Honestly, I’m not surprised,” Davis said. “I have very high expectations, I’ve been training for this.”
In her junior year of high school, she finished with the country’s No. 1 time in the 100-meter with a time of 11.64 as well as setting Texas all-time top five records in the 100 and 200, only the second girl to do so.
On top of the various personal and state records, she was also named a First Team All-American in her sophomore, junior and senior years.
She has carried these sprinting skills into her start at college and continues to break personal records on a weekly basis.
Head coach Caryl Smith Gilbert said she is very enthusiastic about watching Davis perform and that her skills will bring much needed depth to the sprinters’ side.
The coaching staff also plans to utilize her in nearly all the sprinting events, including relays.
Junior sprinter Brandee Presley said she is very proud of Davis and her commitment, drive and intensity is coming to fruition and making a statement during meets.
“This will to win I see in her every single day,” Presley said. “She wants to do more, she wants to be the best, she wants to perfect her craft and she just wants to be the best version of herself.”
As a junior, Presley is looking to share her experiences about competing on the big stage with Davis in order to get her mentally prepared for what is to come. Presley also looks to emphasize taking everything day by day and to work on the little things so that their craft will be perfected in the long run.
And Presley has no doubts that Davis and her fellow younger sprinters will make it to the big stage in the track and field arena.
“We are put in a position to peak and to show everybody what we have been doing the past seven to eight months,” Presley said. “[I’m] just telling them that [they should] stay patient, stay humble, but also have that energy and that attack in them to go out every race, every meet, every time they step on the track to dominate and to leave nothing left.”
But as Presley is trying to help Davis become a better runner, Davis is also influencing her teammates. Presley noted that running with Davis elevates her and the other sprinters around her.
“[Davis] pushes me in a way that I never thought that anybody would, and I’m very proud of her for that,” Presley said. “I encourage her to push me even more because when she pushes me, I push her and we push each other … we all push each other to want to be the best.”
Davis finished eighth in the 60-meter at last weekend’s Razorback Invitational with a career best time of 7.38.
Davis has big goals for her future career at Georgia. She wants to shatter records as well as capture NCAA titles, both individually and with the team. She is confident that she can accomplish her goals by trusting her coaches and maintaining focus and mental toughness as she continues to transition into her college career.
“She’s a student of the sport, she loves track and field, she loves the University of Georgia and she loves her teammates,” Gilbert said. “She’s got a … bright future here in Athens.”