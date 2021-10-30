The Red & Black’s football writers and editors make their picks for the biggest college football games of the week.
(Photo/ Kathryn Skeean,
kskeean@randb.com)
Jack Duffey is a football beat writer for The Red & Black.
Jack Duffey
35-10, No. 1 Georgia over Florida
27-24, No. 6 Michigan over No. 8 Michigan State
38-28, No. 10 Ole Miss over No. 18 Auburn
42-27, No. 5 Ohio No. 20 Penn State
Record: 19-13
(Photo/ Kathryn Skeean,
kskeean@randb.com)
Matthew Welsh is a football beat writer for The Red & Black.
Matthew Welsh
38-16, No. 1 Georgia over Florida
23-21, No. 6 Michigan over No. 8 Michigan State
45-32, No. 10 Ole Miss over No. 18 Auburn
38-27, No. 5 Ohio State over No. 20 Penn State
Record: 18-14
(Photo/ Kathryn Skeean,
kskeean@randb.com)
Stuart Steele is the sports desk assistant for The Red & Black.
Stuart Steele
31-10, No. 1 Georgia over Florida
28-21, No 6 Michigan over No. 8 Michigan State
38-34, No. 10 Ole Miss over No. 18 Auburn
37-13, No. 5 Ohio State over No. 20 Penn State
Record: 19-13
(Photo/ Kathryn Skeean,
kskeean@randb.com)
Jake Jennings is an assistant sports editor for The Red & Black.
Jake Jennings
27-21, No. 1 Georgia over Florida
20-19, No. 6 Michigan over No. 8 Michigan State
81-12, No. 18 Auburn over No. 10 Ole Miss
38-24, No. 5 Ohio State over No. 20 Penn State
Record: 19-13
(Photo/ Kathryn Skeean,
kskeean@randb.com)
Katherine Lewis is an assistant sports editor for The Red & Black.
Katherine Lewis
45-10, No. 1 Georgia over Florida
24-17, No. 6 Michigan over No. 8 Michigan State
38-31, No. 10 Ole Miss over No. 18 Auburn
48-24, No. 5 Ohio State over No. 20 Penn State
Record 24-8
(Photo/ Kathryn Skeean,
kskeean@randb.com)
Drew Hubbard is the sports editor for The Red & Black.
Drew Hubbard
31-14, No. 1 Georgia over Florida
24-21, No. 8 Michigan State over No. 6 Michigan
45-35, No. 10 Ole Miss over No. 18 Auburn
41-34, No. 5 Ohio State over No. 20 Penn State
Record: 20-12