The Red & Black’s football writers and editors make their picks for the biggest college football games of the week.
(Photo/ Kathryn Skeean,
kskeean@randb.com)
Jack Duffey is a football beat writer for The Red & Black.
Jack Duffey
31-27, No. 2 Georgia over No. 8 Arkansas
27-20, No. 7 Cincinnati over No. 9 Notre Dame
49-47, No. 12 Ole Miss No. 1 Alabama
28-23, No. 19 Oklahoma State over No. 21 Baylor
Record: 8-8
(Photo/ Kathryn Skeean,
kskeean@randb.com)
Matthew Welsh is a football beat writer for The Red & Black.
Matthew Welsh
34-24, No. 2 Georgia over No. 8 Arkansas
29-27, No. 7 Cincinnati over No. 9 Notre Dame
36-27, No. 1 Alabama over No. 12 Ole Miss
32-28, No. 21 Baylor over No. 19 Oklahoma State
Record: 10-6
(Photo/ Kathryn Skeean,
kskeean@randb.com)
Stuart Steele is the sports desk assistant for The Red & Black.
Stuart Steele
34-14, No. 2 Georgia over No. 8 Arkansas
24-20, No. 9 Notre Dame over No. 7 Cincinnati
42-31, No. 1 Alabama over No. 12 Ole Miss
27-20, No. 21 Baylor over No. 19 Oklahoma State
Record: 9-7
(Photo/ Kathryn Skeean,
kskeean@randb.com)
Jake Jennings is an assistant sports editor for The Red & Black.
Jake Jennings
30-23, No. 8 Arkansas over No. 2 Georgia
33-20, No. 9 Notre Dame over No. 7 Cincinnati
55-7, No. 1 Alabama over No. 12 Ole Miss
25-21, No. 19 Oklahoma State over No. 21 Baylor
Record: 10-6
(Photo/ Kathryn Skeean,
kskeean@randb.com)
Katherine Lewis is an assistant sports editor for The Red & Black.
Katherine Lewis
31-24, No. 2 Georgia over No. No. 8 Arkansas
23-21, No. 9 Notre Dame over No. 7 Cincinnati
45-31, No. 1 Alabama over No. 12 Ole Miss
24-17, No. 19 Oklahoma State over No. 21 Baylor
Record: 10-6
(Photo/ Kathryn Skeean,
kskeean@randb.com)
Drew Hubbard is the sports editor for The Red & Black.
Drew Hubbard
17-14, No. 2 Georgia over No. 8 Arkansas
34-31, No. 7 Cincinnati over No. 9 Notre Dame
52-42, No. 1 Alabama over No. 12 Ole Miss
28-14, No. 19 Oklahoma State over No. 21 Baylor
Record: 7-9