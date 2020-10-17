201010_JCA_UGAvTENNSecond_715.jpg

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks to players. Scenes from the second half of UGA’s game against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 in Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)

 Julian Alexander

The Red & Black's football writers and editors make their picks for the biggest college football games of the week.

201005_JCA_GriffinCallaghan_121.jpg

Griffin Callaghan is a football beat writer for The Red & Black. (Photo/Julian Alexander)
201005_JCA_GillianMcIntyre_145.jpg

Gillian McIntyre is a football beat writer for The Red & Black. (Photo/Julian Alexander)
201005_JCA_WilliamNewlin_18.jpg

William Newlin is an Assistant Sports Editor for The Red & Black.(Photo/Julian Alexander)
201005_JCA_AustinRoper_78.jpg

Austin Roper is an Assistant Sports Editor for The Red & Black. (Photo/Julian Alexander)
201005_JCA_AugustaStone_54.jpg

Augusta Stone is the Editor in Chief of The Red & Black. (Photo/Julian Alexander)
201005_JCA_AndyWalsh_34.jpg

Andy Walsh is the Sports Editor for The Red & Black. (Photo/Julian Alexander)

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.