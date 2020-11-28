Pickens

Georgia wide receiver George Pickens (1) during a game against Mississippi State on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov., 21, 2020. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith)

 Chamberlain Smith

The Red & Black's football writers and editors make their picks for the biggest college football games of the week.

201005_JCA_GriffinCallaghan_121.jpg

Griffin Callaghan is a football beat writer for The Red & Black. (Photo/Julian Alexander)
201005_JCA_GillianMcIntyre_145.jpg

Gillian McIntyre is a football beat writer for The Red & Black. (Photo/Julian Alexander)
201005_JCA_WilliamNewlin_18.jpg

William Newlin is an Assistant Sports Editor for The Red & Black.(Photo/Julian Alexander)
201005_JCA_AustinRoper_78.jpg

Austin Roper is an Assistant Sports Editor for The Red & Black. (Photo/Julian Alexander)
201005_JCA_AugustaStone_54.jpg

Augusta Stone is the Editor in Chief of The Red & Black. (Photo/Julian Alexander)
201005_JCA_AndyWalsh_34.jpg

Andy Walsh is the Sports Editor for The Red & Black. (Photo/Julian Alexander)