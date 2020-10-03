The Red & Black's football writers and editors make their picks for the biggest college football games of the week.
Staff picks: Predicting this weekend's biggest college football games
- Staff Reports
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former UGA student sentenced to 5 years in prison for running $1 million Ponzi scheme out of frat house
- Man held to ground, tased and arrested by ACCPD officers outside 1785 Bar & Grill in downtown Athens
- Athens podcast tracks murder of former UGA law student, autopsy released
- Athens surpasses 5,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Athens Orthopedic pays Office for Civil Rights $1.5M for HIPAA noncompliance after 2016 data hack
- ‘It feels horrible’: UGA HSA responds to UGA Student Affairs statement after Zoom bombing incident
- Georgia football report card: Grading Bulldogs’ position groups after win against Arkansas
- Athens police blotter: Vehicles marked at sorority house, shoplifting at Lowe's and more
- Athens and UGA police investigating white markings on car windshields
- 12 Patio Picks: Favorite outdoor dining spots in Athens
Collections
- PHOTOS: First look, Athens Trappeze Pub renovations
- PHOTOS: Fall at Washington Farms
- WEEK IN PHOTOS: Breonna Taylor protest, soccer's first game and more
- PHOTOS: Dignidad Inmigrante En Athens protest at City Hall
- PHOTOS: Athens Five Points Yoga hosts flow and brunch
- PHOTOS: Athens protesters react to the Breonna Taylor verdict
- PHOTOS: UGA women's club rugby adapts practices for COVID-19
- PHOTOS: Athens Classic Center hosts pop-up movie
- PHOTOS: UGA art students work alone during pandemic
- PHOTOS: CrossFit Liberate hosts community workout
Commented
- EDITORIAL: UGA’s lack of COVID-19 planning and transparency endangers students and Athens residents (13)
- Some UGA parents organize to keep GA campuses open (8)
- GUEST COLUMN: Open letter to Jere W. Morehead (7)
- GUEST COLUMN: Athens and UGA need to face reality (4)
- 'Say her name': Athens protesters react to the Breonna Taylor verdict (4)
- GUEST COLUMN: UGA students deserve better (3)
- UGA deans will determine when to disclose positive COVID-19 tests to students and staff (3)
- Athens podcast tracks murder of former UGA law student, autopsy released (3)
- ‘Hate does not discriminate’: Fight against anti-Semitism at UGA and BLM movement intersect (3)
- Some Athens bars decline local enforcement of mask mandate (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.