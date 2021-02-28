Georgia women’s basketball defeated Florida 95-80 in Gainesville on Sunday afternoon to conclude the regular season. This marks the Bulldogs’ third sweep against SEC opponents this season behind victories against Auburn and Tennessee.
In their last conference game, four of Georgia’s seniors scored in double-figures to end the season on a high note. Jenna Staiti ended her career in double-figures with 30 points and 13 rebounds.
“I haven't felt that in a minute,” Staiti said. “I know what it feels like and I know what it is like, and having that confidence is like you're in the zone. Playing like that, I know everything is going in.”
Senior Maya Caldwell also posted a career-high performance with 27 points.
“I’ve been craving this, this is something that I’ve been wanting for the past four years,” Caldwell said.
Foul trouble benched Staiti in the first half against Florida earlier this season, and the senior had an opposite performance this afternoon. Posting 10 points and four rebounds, Staiti helped Georgia capitalize in the paint. The Bulldogs pounded the paint with 16 out of 24 points in the first period.
Florida had an answer for Georgia’s offense in the second period as it shot 52% from the field. A 15-4 run gave the Gators a seven-point lead, their largest of the half. Three Staiti rebounds and a block from Mikayla Coombs allowed Georgia to regain a one-point lead, but Danielle Rainey knocked down a last-second 3-pointer to give Florida the 41-39 advantage.
Five offensive rebounds allowed six extra chance points for the Gators compared to Georgia’s two. The Gators capitalized off of five Georgia turnovers with seven points to outscore the Bulldogs 19-15.
“We were not putting pressure on them defensively. I think they were too comfortable and when you allow them to be comfortable, they are going to pick us apart, make reads and make decisions,” said head coach Joni Taylor. “The halftime adjustment was to increase the pressure, deny the basketball, pressure the basketball ... that way they can't make the looks that they need to make.”
Staiti got comfortable outside the paint with two jumpers and a shot beyond the arc to start the second period. Caldwell posted nine points to help give the Bulldogs a six-point lead. Florida’s Jordyn Merritt and Kiara Smith answered for the Gators, cutting Georgia’s lead to just five with under a minute remaining.
The Bulldogs scored six points in the first minute and 39 seconds to start the fourth and it was all Georgia basketball from there. Caldwell highlighted the final period with 10 points as Georgia posted its largest lead of the game, 91-74, with over a minute of play left.
Georgia has a busy weekend coming up as SEC Tournament play begins March 3-7 in Greenville, South Carolina. With this win, the Bulldogs secured a double-bye which will start play for Georgia on Friday.