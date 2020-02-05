Sedrick Van Pran, a four-star center from New Orleans, officially signed with Georgia on Feb. 5, choosing the Bulldogs over Alabama and Florida.
Despite committing back on Aug. 17, 2019, Van Pran kept his recruitment open and went on visits to Alabama, Florida and Georgia in January. The Bulldogs’ former offensive line coach Sam Pittman accepted the head coaching job at Arkansas on Dec. 8.
Van Pran is the sixth Bulldog to sign on Wednesday. Five-star offensive lineman Broderick Jones signed along with three-star offensive lineman Cameron Kinnie. Four-star running back Daijun Edwards, three-star wide receiver Ladd McConkey and three-star defensive back Daran Branch signed on national signing day.
Van Pran is the No. 1 center in the country, the No. 3 player from Louisiana and the No. 54 recruit in the country per the 247Sports Composite. He’s one of the 15 four-star recruits that Georgia is adding to its roster next season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.