Despite losing former offensive line coach Sam Pittman to the head coaching job at Arkansas, Georgia didn’t skip a beat recruiting Broderick Jones.
The five-star tackle from Lithonia, Georgia, officially signed with the Bulldogs on Wednesday, choosing Georgia over offers from Auburn, Arkansas and Illinois.
Jones, who had been committed to Georgia since April 26, 2018, did not sign during the early signing period in December 2019. Instead, Jones took three more official visits to Arkansas on Jan. 17, Illinois on Jan. 22 and Georgia on Jan. 25. Jones did not attend his final official visit scheduled with Auburn on Jan. 31.
The 6-foot-5, 298 pound lineman is the No. 2 tackle in the nation and No. 3 player from the state of Georgia, per the 247Sports Composite. The 11th-best player in the class of 2020, Jones is the second-highest rated player in Georgia’s class behind only cornerback Kelee Ringo at No. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.