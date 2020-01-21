Brock Vandagriff, the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class according to 247Sports, committed to Georgia Tuesday morning on Twitter. The commitment came exactly 20 days after his announcement to decommit from Oklahoma.
I’m staying home. 🌊 #GoDawgs #CommitToTheG pic.twitter.com/zAnp7zcFLV— brock 🌊 (@BrockVandagriff) January 21, 2020
Vandagriff is the third five-star quarterback to commit to Georgia since head coach Kirby Smart’s first recruiting class in 2016, joining NFL prospect Jacob Eason and current Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.
Vandagriff is a native of Bogart, Georgia, playing less than 14 miles away from Sanford Stadium at Prince Avenue Christian School. During his junior season, Vandagriff completed 71% of his passes for 2,471 passing yards and 31 touchdowns with three interceptions.
Vandagriff is one of three players committed in Georgia’s 2021 class and its lone five-star, per the 247Sports Composite. He joins four-star athlete David Daniel and three-star offensive guard Jared Wilson.
