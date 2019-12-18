After a season defined by passing game woes, Georgia isn’t messing around with its recruitment of top receivers.
The Bulldogs received a letter of intent from four-star receiver Arian Smith Wednesday afternoon. Smith represents the third receiver in the class of 2020 to sign with Georgia and the first player to sign with the Bulldogs without being committed.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Lakeland, Florida, native is the No. 14 receiver in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He had 382 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns in his senior season, according to MaxPreps.
Georgia also secured the signings of four-star receivers Marcus Rosemy and Justin Robinson on Wednesday morning.
