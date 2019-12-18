Kendall Milton has made it official.
After declaring his commitment on July 29, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound running back inked his letter of intent with Georgia during the first day of the early signing period Wednesday.
Milton is a four-star prospect, the sixth-best running back in the class of 2020 and the fourth-best recruit out of California, per the 247Sports Composite. Through three seasons at Buchanan High School in Clovis, California, Milton accumulated 3,329 rushing yards and 59 touchdowns, according to 247Sports.
He chose the Bulldogs after receiving offers from Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, USC and Oklahoma, among 33 other schools.
The California native signed in his hometown of Clovis, just 15 minutes outside of Fresno. Despite the 2,300-plus miles of distance between Clovis and Athens, head coach Kirby Smart and running backs coach Dell McGee capped off their recruitment with a visit to Milton’s home on Dec. 9.
Great Home Visit🐶 #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/oK8mhLh0OH— Kendall Milton (@therealkmilt) December 10, 2019
Milton is expected to play for the West in the 2020 Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 4, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. Over the summer, Milton attended The Opening, an invite-only training event for elite high school football players in Frisco, Texas.
