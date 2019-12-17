Major Burns couldn't wait until the first day of the early signing period to announce that he will play for Georgia next season.
The four-star safety from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, committed to the Bulldogs on Tuesday after decommitting from LSU on Dec. 11. He was among several Georgia targets to visit Athens last weekend, along with five-star defensive end Jordan Burch, five-star cornerback Kelee Ringo and four-star safety Eric Reed Jr.
One hour before committing to Georgia, Burns announced on Twitter that he will sign his letter of intent on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. ET in a ceremony at Madison Prep Academy.
Committed to the G ❤️🐶! pic.twitter.com/F3wvQI8drP— MB2 (@majorburns6) December 17, 2019
He is ranked as the nation's No. 11 safety, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Georgia's class of 2020 now includes 16 commits entering the first day of the early signing period. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 6 in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite.
